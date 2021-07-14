« previous post |

From Bryan Van Norden:

There is a style of shuffling that is used in both Western card games and in Mahjong, called "washing" in English and xǐ 洗 ("washing") in Chinese. As you probably know, a common theory is that playing cards were invented in China during the Tang dynasty, so I wonder if it is more than a coincidence that "washing" as a method of shuffling is a similar metaphor with poker and Mahjong?

Washing Playing Cards:

Elizabeth Barber comments:

Hmmm, interesting. I never saw that method before. But I know that in playing with a double set of dominoes (120, as I recall), the only reasonable way to shuffle is to push them together into a rough line a couple of times from different sides, then move them around a lot with a circular motion.

As for the origin of cards, there does seem to be some Chinese input (especially with the old suit of Cons), but our decks actually took their general form in medieval Persia It seems that the Persians so loved to play games that the shah actually had a minister in charge of games, the premier game being polo. So when they invented their cards, they had 4 suits, each representing one of the 4 chief ministries:

1) Coins, representing the ministry of finance;

2) Cups, representing the ministry of food;

3) Swords, representing the ministry of war; and

4) Polo Sticks, representing the ministry of games.

So they had 2 "round" suits, Cups and Coins, and 2 "long" suits, Swords and Polo Sticks. Cards in this form spread across the Near East and eventually came to Italy, where they fell on fertile ground. The earliest Italian cards had the suits of Coins, Cups, Swords, and…well, the Italians didn't understand polo sticks, so they became Clubs–that is, big fat cudgels. Spain and Italy (> Mexico > Apaches) continued to use these suits. The Germanic world made up its own (leaves, bells, etc.), while the French, having just invented stencil printing, figured that if they simplified the suit signs they could make a bundle selling small cheap cards to soldiers (who loved to carry instant entertainment in their back pockets). So they came up with hearts, diamonds (red = the old round suits), "Pique" (stabber), and "Trefle" (3-leaf clover–like the German Leaf suit) (black = the old long suits). When the English then borrowed the French suit signs, they kept two of the old names: Spade (= Latinate for "sword"–sign looks sharp, but not sword-like) and Club (oops, that's the French picture of a Trefle "trefoil").



(Doncha love it??)



But back to the Persian and early Italian cards: they were SO big and heavy (sometimes made of metal), that you couldn't possibly shuffle them, or even hold more than one or 2 at a time in your hand. So any influence on shuffling would have to post-date the advent of French-style small, cheap paper cards.

And there you have a masterful mini-history of playing cards from a linguist-archeologist-anthropologist-folk dance-textile expert.

Selected readings

