Childrens parent-child room
This post is a follow-up to "Nordic amorous room" (5/5/21). In the comments to that post, cliff arroyo remarked:
I feel like a dope for being the one who has to ask, but….
"Childrens parent-child room"
What?
He was referring to another part of the sign on which "Nordic amorous room" appears, which you can see by clicking on the title above. I replied to him:
I was hoping that no one would ask the question that cliff arroyo did, because it's nettlesome, but since he did, I started working on a reply to it early this morning. Now that John Swindle has given us one idea of how to explain the conundrum, I feel all the more compelled to do so. Will post by this evening — within about nine hours.
The part of the sign now in question reads:
Értóng qīnzǐ fáng 儿童亲子房
"Childrens parent-child room"
The English translation comes directly from Google Translate, Baidu Fanyi, and Microsoft Bing Translator, except that they know enough to add the possessive apostrophe where it is called for:
"Children's parent-child room"
If you take away the "fáng 房" ("room"), GT gives "child parenting", which sounds a bit better.
Actually, before I read the English translation, I already suspected that something was amiss with the Chinese. "Értóng qīnzǐ fáng 儿童亲子房" doesn't sound like good Chinese to me, so we can't blame the odd English on the machine translators in this case. Indeed, the Chinese seems to be unidiomatic and perhaps even partially redundant.
I think I know what they're trying to say: "rooms for parents and children", "rooms for parenting", or words to that effect, but the way they put it in Chinese seems awkward and maybe even illogical. The wording just comes across as strange. Nonetheless, that exact expression occurs 11,700 times on Google, though often broken up as "…儿童,亲子房", so all those occurrences don't count, reducing the number by about one third.
I asked several of my Chinese graduate students and friends their opinion. Here are some of the responses I received:
1.
2.
My first impression — it is redundant, and confusing because értóng fáng 儿童房 and qīnzǐ fáng 親子房 can be two different things. I am not sure how the English translation "parent-child room" sounds to native ears. But I would probably have it as simply "family room" (compromising some specificity, though). Based on what comes next I would guess this comes from some lazy hotel's signs of different types/styles of rooms, so maybe the értóng qīnzǐ fáng 兒童親子房 just means rooms that can accommodate parents and children, as you say.
3.
