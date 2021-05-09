« previous post |

From Doonesbury 5/2/2021:

Linguists have paid a lot of attention over the years to wanna-contraction, starting with George Lakoff's 1970 paper "Global rules" — see these lecture notes for a discussion, if you're interested. But gotta-contraction has gotten a lot less attention — 7 Google scholar hits vs. 658.

The reason for this difference is simple: "want to" is occurs in different structures that have different contraction frequencies, thus entangling syntax, morphology and phonology in a pattern that people have been trying since 1970 to figure out how to untangle. "Got to" seems to occur in the same structures, but these turn out to involve quite different senses of get, which maybe even should be considered different words.

From Lakoff 1970:

Larry Horn has pointed out (personal communication) the following minimal pair:

(20) a. Teddy is the man I want to succeed.

b. Teddy is the man I wanna succeed.

Here 20a is ambiguous, and can be understood as either of the following:

(21) a. I want Teddy to succeed.

b. I want to succeed Teddy.

But 20b can only be understood in the sense of 21b, since want to cannot contract to wanna if there is an intervening NP between want and to at an earlier point in the derivation, as there is in 21a.

Since 1970, it's become clear that neither the facts nor the explanations are as clear as we might like. But this morning's topic is "got to", which can occur in similarly ambiguous sentences, e.g. "Teddy is the man I got to succeed."

In this case, however, we're dealing with three quite different meanings of "got".

The first meaning is the OED's sense 28a of get:

transitive. With to-infinitive (also formerly bare infinitive or with for to): to induce, prevail upon, or compel (a person) or to succeed in causing (a thing) to do something. Also (in weakened sense): to cause or set (a person) to do something for one.

In this sense, we mean that "Teddy is the man that I caused __ to succeed" (with __ indicating Teddy's place in the relative clause), i.e. I caused Teddy to succeed. Let's call this the cause sense.

The second one is the OED's sense 28b of get:

intransitive. With to-infinitive: to come (to be or do something); to secure an opportunity, manage, or be permitted (to be or do something).

In this sense, we would mean something like "Teddy is the man that I secured an opportunity to succeed __", i.e. I managed to succeed Teddy. Let's call this the secure an opportunity sense.

And the OED splits the third relevant meaning off into a final section under the heading "IV. Specialized uses of the perfect":

In this use, the perfect and past perfect of get (have got, has got, had got) function as a present and past tense verb, which, owing to its formation, does not enter into further compound forms (perfect and past perfect, progressive, passive, or periphrastic expressions with to do), or have an imperative or infinitive.

In colloquial, regional, and nonstandard use, omission of auxiliary have is frequent in the uses at this branch (e.g. I got some, you got to): see examples in etymology section.

And among those "specialized uses of the perfect is sense 34:

To be under a necessity or obligation to do something; = have v. 42.

Let's call this the obligation sense — it's what Zonker meant by "Gotta". And the linguistically interesting thing is that it's only this obligation sense that can contract to "gotta".

"Contraction" here means that "got to" becomes something like [ˈgɐɾə], where the final /t/ of "got" and the initial /t/ of "to" merge into a voiced tap, which may further weaken into an approximant with a bit of glottalization , as in this clip from NPR Morning Edition 8/4/2015:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

They said no,

we're breaking this base into

units, if you will. And

they said that you got to take 82 housing units.

Zeroing on the gotta phrase:

Your browser does not support the audio element.



they said that you got to take 82 housing units

In contrast, compare this clip from Talk of the Nation 9/14/2012, involving the secure an opportunity sense, where "to" is definitely reduced, but the /t#t/ sequence is realized with a 100-ms silent closure and a 47-ms aspirated release:

Your browser does not support the audio element.



Exactly. And- and

the nice thing with the study

was that we got to find out what was characteristic of healthy sinus

cavities.

My own intuition, FWIW, is that I couldn't contract "got to" to "gotta" in examples of this type.

Surveying a random sample of "got to" examples from a large corpus of NPR podcasts, I found that nearly all of the obligation-sense examples contracted, and none of the others did. I think that there are some implications here for the wanna-contraction discussion, but that's a topic for another time.

I'll just close here by observing that the OED is apparently wrong to assert that the obligation sense "does not enter into … periphrastic expressions with to do" — thus

Do we "gotta hand it to him" for wearing the seatbelt? — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) May 6, 2021

