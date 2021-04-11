Shakespeare on The Former Guy?
« previous post |
From today's Doonesbury:
The last two panels:
The passage is from All's Well That Ends Well, Act 3 Scene 6, and refers to the character Parolles.
April 11, 2021 @ 10:18 am · Filed by Mark Liberman under Linguistics in the comics
« previous post |
From today's Doonesbury:
The last two panels:
The passage is from All's Well That Ends Well, Act 3 Scene 6, and refers to the character Parolles.
April 11, 2021 @ 10:18 am · Filed by Mark Liberman under Linguistics in the comics
Powered By WordPress