Shakespeare on The Former Guy?

April 11, 2021 @ 10:18 am · Filed by under Linguistics in the comics

« previous post |

From today's Doonesbury:


The last two panels:

The passage is from All's Well That Ends Well, Act 3 Scene 6, and refers to the character Parolles.

April 11, 2021 @ 10:18 am · Filed by under Linguistics in the comics


Leave a Comment