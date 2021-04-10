Grammarical Failings
Yesterday's Pearls Before Swine:
Today's strip:
Philip Taylor said,
April 10, 2021 @ 6:16 am
How odd that the grammarian picks up on "alright" [1], which I would allow without a murmur, yet fails to pick up on "yeah" which I regard as an abomination (along with "gonna", "wanna", etc).
[1] Attested even as far back as Old English :
[(myl) I understand that you like not the last few centuries of changes, especially those taking place in the New World. But is your revulsion aimed at pronunciation, or at orthographic concessions to pronunciation? If the latter, how do you feel about don't, won't, etc.? (See e.g. here for some contraction history…)
There's some evidence that things like (what is now spelled) "shoulda" existed in Shakespeare's time. But in any case, wanna/gonna etc. have become ubiquitous in high-status formal American speech, as in the pronunciation of NPR radio hosts (though the orthographic forms are still consider informal). So on this side of the Atlantic, you're fated to put up with abominations — though I guess you could stay in your cellar and avoid listening.
As for yeah, it's an American variant of "yea", about which the OED says:
Origin: A word inherited from Germanic.
Etymology: Cognate with Old Frisian gē , jē , jā , dziē (West Frisian ja ), Middle Dutch ja (Dutch ja ), Old Saxon jā (Middle Low German jā ), Old High German jā , ja (Middle High German jā , German ja ), Old Icelandic já , Old Swedish iā , ia (Swedish ja ), Old Danish ia (Danish ja ), Gothic ja , jai ; further etymology unknown (attempts to establish an etymological connection with particles and interjections of similar form in other Indo-European languages are very uncertain).
]
Andreas Johansson said,
April 10, 2021 @ 6:57 am
@Philip Taylor:
"Gonna" and "wanna" should of course be "going to" and "want to" in Proper English™, but what's the Proper equivalent of "yeah"? Or is the word simply taboo?
(Once upon a time I assumed "yeah" was to be taken as a variant of "yes", but L1 speakers poured scorn on that idea.)
Philip Taylor said,
April 10, 2021 @ 7:29 am
Well, I am an L1 speaker (but only one amongst over 250 million, so statistically insignificant) and my understanding of the semantics of "yeah" is that "yeah" is to "yes" as "wanna" is to "want to" and "gonna" is to "going to" — all are informal, spoken, forms that have no place in written English unless the intent is to reproduce, as far as possible [1], the exact sound made by the speaker rather than his/her intended meaning.
[1] "As far as possible" without the use of the IPA or similar.
Phillip Helbig said,
April 10, 2021 @ 7:49 am
@Philip Taylor: Yeah. :-|
Philip Taylor said,
April 10, 2021 @ 9:07 am
(A personal response to Mark) — There is an element of truth in all of your assertions, but the primary motivation for my dislike of "yeah", "gonna", "wanna" and their ilk is that, even at the age of 74, I can recall with perfect clarity how my teachers would have reacted had I been sufficiently misguided to use such pronunciations in their hearing. It would have been along the lines of the following :
The very thought of their admonitions still sends cold shivers down my spine. Life was simpler then — there was correct English, and there was incorrect English, and we were taught to differentiate between the two. And even though they would not have suggested that we consult Strunk and White in order to learn the difference, they would nonetheless have found much to admire in The Elements of Style, and little to criticise.