Just out, a stimulating new book from Brill (2020):

Mareshi Saito. Kanbunmyaku: The Literary Sinitic Context and the Birth of Modern Japanese Language and Literature. Series: Language, Writing and Literary Culture in the Sinographic Cosmopolis, Volume: 2. Editors: Ross King and Christina Laffin; translators: Alexey Lushchenko, Mattieu Felt, Si Nae Park, and Sean Bussell

From the author's Introduction, p. 1:

The chief aim of this book is to consider the language space of modern Japan from the perspective of what I am calling kanbunmyaku 漢文脈 in Japanese, translated here as “Literary Sinitic Context.” I use the term “Literary Sinitic”* to designate what is often referred to as “Classical Chinese” or “Literary Chinese” in English, wenyan 文言 in Mandarin Chinese, kanbun 漢文 in Japanese (sometimes referred to as “Sino-Japanese” in English), and hanmun 漢文 in Korean. The Context in Literary Sinitic Context translates the -myaku of kanbunmyaku, and usually implies a pulse, vein, flow, or path, but is also the second constituent element of the Sino-Japanese term bunmyaku 文脈 meaning “(textual, literary) context.” I use the term Literary Sinitic Context to encompass both Literary Sinitic proper, as well as orthographic and literary styles (buntai 文体) derived from Literary Sinitic, such as glossed reading (kundoku 訓読) or Literary Japanese (bungobun 文語文), which mix sinographs (kanji 漢字, i.e., “Chinese” characters) and katakana. In addition to styles I also consider Literary Sinitic thought and sensibility at the core of which lie Literary Sinitic poetry (kanshi 漢詩) and prose (kanbun 漢文), collectively termed kanshibun 漢詩文.

*For the term “Literary Sinitic,” see Victor H. Mair, “Buddhism and the Rise of the Written Vernacular,” Journal of Asian Studies, 53.3 (August, 1994), 707-751.

I am please that the author and editors / translators have adopted the usages (e.g., "Literary Sinitic", "Sinographs") popularized on Language Log.

From the publisher's blurb:

In Kanbunmyaku: The Literary Sinitic Context and the Birth of Modern Japanese Language and Literature, Saito Mareshi demonstrates the centrality of Literary Sinitic poetry and prose in the creation of modern literary Japanese. Saito’s new understanding of the role of “kanbunmyaku” in the formation of Japanese literary modernity challenges dominant narratives tied to translations from modern Western literatures and problematizes the antagonism between Literary Sinitic and Japanese in the modern academy. Saito shows how kundoku (vernacular reading) and its rhythms were central to the rise of new inscriptional styles, charts the changing relationship of modern poets and novelists to kanbunmyaku, and concludes that the chronotope of modern Japan was based in a language world supported by the Literary Sinitic Context.

During the last two decades, since the promulgation of the concept of "Sinophone" by Shu-mei Shih in 2004, there has been a revolution in thinking about the history and nature of literature in East Asia. The roots of the revolution, however, went back more than a century to Meiji Japan’s genbun itchi 言文一致 (lit., "unification of the spoken and written language") movement, which started in the early nineteenth century and sought to erase the discrepancy between oral and written languages to create a written language accessible to all. The genbun itchi movement can be interpreted as the socio-political movement to create a unified modern language or the cultural phenomenon of vernacularizing literature

In China, genbun itchi was followed by báihuà yùndòng 白话运动 ("vernacular movement"), a key component of the May Fourth Movement, "an anti-imperialist, cultural, and political movement which grew out of student protests in Beijing on 4 May 1919". According to the vernacular movement, "the use of the vernacular language (baihua) gained currency over and eventually replaced the use of Literary Chinese in literary works", under the slogan "wǒ shǒu xiě wǒ kǒu 我手写我口" ("my hand writes [what] my mouth [speaks]"). (source)

[Thanks to Rostislav Berezkin and Ashley Liu]

