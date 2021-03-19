« previous post |

A few days ago, a new M.A. student from the PRC named Lisite Deng wrote to me asking about a course of mine that he wanted to audit and another one that he wanted to take in the fall. Upon seeing his name, I did a double take and stopped breathing for a few moments, because trisyllabic Chinese given names are extremely rare. Chinese given names are mostly disyllabic, though a considerable number are also monosyllabic. As most people know, Chinese surnames are mainly monosyllabic, though a few are disyllabic.

Seeing the name "Lisite Deng" was perplexing, to say the least, so I asked him how he got it, and whether the government and all of its bureaus could tolerate such an irregularity. The student gladly told me the story of his unusual personal name. Here is how it goes:

My name in Chinese is Dèng Lǐsītè 邓李斯特 because my father's family name is Dèng 邓 and my mother's family name is Lǐ 李. Both of them are fans of a Hungarian pianist named Franz Liszt whose family name is Lǐsītè 李斯特 in Chinese. In addition, sī 斯 is a pronoun in classical Chinese that means "such" or "that" in English, plus my zodiac animal is the ox and tè 特 originally meant "big ox" in Classical Chinese. [VHM: You can see the bovine semantophore on the left.] Thus, the last two characters of my given name literally mean something unique and it is a unique name for sure. I guess they must have had a big brainstorm to think of a name like that! These are two reasons my parents gave a 3-syllable personal name to me. The government allows people to have a 3-syllable given name and more and more people from the younger generation in China start to have a name like mine by adding mother's family name to their personal names.

That reminded me of another intriguing Chinese personal name of an M.A. student from Singapore who took classes with me about ten years ago. Her full name was Yilise Lin. Somehow, her name sounded more English (Western)* than Chinese, so, although I was curious, I didn't ask her about it at the time.

*I thought perhaps that it was a variant or transcription of "Alyssa":

Alissa/Alisa and Elissa (Arabic: اليسار / ALA-LC: Alīssār; اليسا / Alīssā; عليسا ‘Alīssā; عليسة / ‘Alīssah) are variations of the name of Queen Elissa, the founder of Carthage, and is used in Middle Eastern countries. The name Elissa is likely a variant of the Phoenician name Elishat, meaning "wanderer".

Alysa is an alternative spelling of Alyssa.

So, two days ago, I asked her whether she had a Chinese name beside "Yilise". I noted that it is very unusual to have a 3-syllable Chinese given name, so I was assuming that Yilise is her English name, but that she also has a Chinese name. I was right.

Yilise replied:

My Chinese name is Luō Yǔsī 罗宇思。It's a gender-neutral name as my Mom named me without knowing my gender (she wanted it to be a surprise). Yǔ 宇 comes from yǔzhòu 宇宙 ("universe"), and sī 思 comes from sīxiǎng 思想 ("thought")。 [VHM: Hence "universal thought".]

I then asked Yilise why her surname in English is "Lin" but is "Luo" in Chinese, to which she replied, "Lin 林 is my husband's surname. I took it after marriage."

Then I pointed out that it is unusual for a Chinese woman to take her husband's surname after marriage, at least it is so in my experience with hundreds of Chinese couples with who I am familiar. But perhaps it is different in Singapore. I asked Yilise if it is a common practice for women in Singapore to take the surname of their husband after marriage.

She replied:

I think it varies and is a personal choice. I have friends that take their husband's surname and also friends who choose to keep their own surname. My mom kept her surname after marriage. For me, I knew that I would be moving to the States soon after marriage and felt that it'd be easier for people here to pronounce "Lin" vs. "Luo".

It is evident that Chinese naming preferences are in flux. In Sinophone societies, they have remained remarkably consistent for centuries, although outside of Sinophone societies people of Chinese background tend to adopt local naming habits.

