New Sino- words in the OED

From the latest updates to the online OED, new senses added to these words:

Sinicism, n., sense 2: “A Chinese word, phrase, or idiom borrowed into, or introduced into a sentence in, another language.”

Sinitic, adj. and n., sense B: “The languages of East Asia considered collectively; spec. the branch of the Sino-Tibetan language family to which the Chinese dialects belong.”

Sino-Tibetan, adj. and n., sense A.2a: “Linguistics. Of or relating to a variety of the Tibetan language strongly influenced by Chinese, e.g. in having numerous Chinese loanwords or using…”

Here's another new entry, one that has a citation from me:

sinograph, n.

Pronunciation: 
 
Brit. /ˈsʌɪnəɡrɑːf/, /ˈsʌɪnəɡraf/, /ˈsɪnəɡrɑːf/, /ˈsɪnəɡraf/
 
U.S. /ˈsaɪnəˌɡræf/
 
Forms:  also with capital initial.
 
Origin: Formed within English, by compounding. 
 
Etymons: Sino- comb. form1-graph comb. form.
 
Etymology: Sino- comb. form1 + -graph comb. form.
 
Compare earlier sinogram n.1
 

Each of the characters used for writing in Chinese and (often in adapted form) in some other languages related to or strongly influenced by it; a Chinese character. Cf. earlier sinogram n.1kanji n.

1979   Monumenta Nipponica 34 283   The elimination of the Sinograph from written Japanese would have been as narrowing and recidivous as the purging of Latinate words from English prose.
 
2001   V. H. Mair Columbia Hist. Chinese Lit. i. 41   Most sinographs (roughly 85 percent) consist of a component that conveys sound (the phonophore) and a component that conveys meaning (the radical or semantic classifier).
 
2014   A. Bachner Beyond Sinology ii. 88   The beginning of the poem, that is, the water buffalo's head, relies for its mimetic effect on the shape of the two sinographs used.

This is a new entry (OED Third Edition, March 2021).

It's true that I was an early proponent of "sinograph" and "sinographic", but lately I've been using "sinogram" and "sinogrammic" fairly often, though I still go back to "sinograph" and "sinographic" much of the time.  In my mind, these words correlate to hànzì 漢字 / 汉字.
 
Another Sino- word with which I have been deeply involved for the last decade and more is "Sinophone", as in this series at Cambria Press, which is the leading publisher of books on that topic.
 

