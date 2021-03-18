New Sino- words in the OED
From the latest updates to the online OED, new senses added to these words:
Sinicism, n., sense 2: “A Chinese word, phrase, or idiom borrowed into, or introduced into a sentence in, another language.”
Sinitic, adj. and n., sense B: “The languages of East Asia considered collectively; spec. the branch of the Sino-Tibetan language family to which the Chinese dialects belong.”
Sino-Tibetan, adj. and n., sense A.2a: “Linguistics. Of or relating to a variety of the Tibetan language strongly influenced by Chinese, e.g. in having numerous Chinese loanwords or using…”
Here's another new entry, one that has a citation from me:
sinograph, n.
Each of the characters used for writing in Chinese and (often in adapted form) in some other languages related to or strongly influenced by it; a Chinese character. Cf. earlier sinogram n.1, kanji n.
[Thanks to Ben Zimmer]