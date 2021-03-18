New Sino- words in the OED

« previous post |

From the latest updates to the online OED, new senses added to these words:

Sinicism, n., sense 2: “A Chinese word, phrase, or idiom borrowed into, or introduced into a sentence in, another language.” Sinitic, adj. and n., sense B: “The languages of East Asia considered collectively; spec. the branch of the Sino-Tibetan language family to which the Chinese dialects belong.” Sino-Tibetan, adj. and n., sense A.2a: “Linguistics. Of or relating to a variety of the Tibetan language strongly influenced by Chinese, e.g. in having numerous Chinese loanwords or using…”

Here's another new entry, one that has a citation from me:

sinograph, n.

Pronunciation: Brit. / ˈsʌɪnəɡrɑːf / , / ˈsʌɪnəɡraf /, / ˈsɪnəɡrɑːf /, / ˈsɪnəɡraf / U.S. / ˈsaɪnəˌɡræf / Forms: also with capital initial. Origin: Formed within English, by compounding. Etymons: , . Etymology: < + . Compare earlier < + . Each of the characters used for writing in Chinese and (often in adapted form) in some other languages related to or strongly influenced by it; a Chinese character. Cf. earlier ,

It's true that I was an early proponent of "sinograph" and "sinographic", but lately I've been using "sinogram" and "sinogrammic" fairly often, though I still go back to "sinograph" and "sinographic" much of the time. In my mind, these words correlate to hànzì 漢字 / 汉字.

Another Sino- word with which I have been deeply involved for the last decade and more is "Sinophone", as in this series at Cambria Press , which is the leading publisher of books on that topic.

