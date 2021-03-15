Garden path of the day: Fish hearts as food?
« previous post | next post »
I dimly remember a silly song about eating fish heads. And I'll confess to having used fish heads and other fillet leftovers to make soup. But I've never heard of eating fish hearts. In fact, I'm not sure that I've ever consciously seen a fish heart.
So I was taken aback by a recent (3/8/2021) MedPage Today headline that asked "Is Fish Heart Healthy Food? It Depends".
The article's first sentence straightened me out, of course — the issue is not whether fish heart is healthy food, but rather whether fish is heart-healthy food.
The obligatory screenshot:
Grover Jones said,
March 15, 2021 @ 7:12 am
. . . and for want of a hyphen the war was lost.
Cervantes said,
March 15, 2021 @ 7:22 am
I think the phrase "heart healthy" is common enough, particularly in the MedPage universe, that this is acceptable headline writing. This is really an example of how a stylistic domain, or jargon, can confuse if you aren't a habitue.
Ralph J Hickok said,
March 15, 2021 @ 7:51 am
I guess you've never cleaned a fish.
[(myl) I've cleaned lots of fish, but I never paid much attention to the "guts".]