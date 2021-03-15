« previous post | next post »

I dimly remember a silly song about eating fish heads. And I'll confess to having used fish heads and other fillet leftovers to make soup. But I've never heard of eating fish hearts. In fact, I'm not sure that I've ever consciously seen a fish heart.

So I was taken aback by a recent (3/8/2021) MedPage Today headline that asked "Is Fish Heart Healthy Food? It Depends".



The article's first sentence straightened me out, of course — the issue is not whether fish heart is healthy food, but rather whether fish is heart-healthy food.

The obligatory screenshot:

Permalink