A recent email from the Modern Language Association directed me to a piece of usage advice from Barney Latimer: "Versus or Against?":

When The New York Times ran with the front-page headline “Trump Urges Unity versus Racism,” many readers questioned the accuracy of this assertion, but none pointed to its glaring grammatical error—its misuse of versus. The fact that this mistake went unremarked may testify to its increasing prevalence.

Or it might testify to the fact that the headline involved no "glaring grammatical error" at all?

What's the grammatical rule that the NYT violated? According to Mr. Latimer, you're not allowed to use versus to join noun phrases as the object of a "verb of action":

In some cases, the misuse is obvious to the point of absurdity. It is unlikely, for instance, that anyone would write the following:

I leaned my back versus the wall.

In most cases, however, the misuse is less extreme but no less wrong. For instance:

The 2019 Women’s World Cup final pitted the United States versus the Netherlands.

In both cases, the pair of nouns (“my back” / “the wall” and “the United States” / “the Netherlands”) are preceded by a verb of action and should be joined by against.

This rule can also be explained using more strictly grammatical terms. If you are wondering whether to join two nouns, A and B, with against or versus, you can ask yourself if noun A is a direct object of the verb—that is, if it takes the action of the verb. If the answer is yes, then use against to join them. In the Times example, for instance, noun A, “Unity,” receives the action of the verb, “Urges.” Hence, against should be used here, not versus.

An obvious alternative diagnosis for "*I leaned my back versus the wall" is that (as the Wiktionary explains) versus means "in opposition to" or "compared with, as opposed to", not physical adjacency or support.

It's true that the usage of versus (overall and versus against) has been increasing:

And a bit of web searching easily turns up many thousands of examples of the "glaring grammatical error" under discussion, e.g. in Hugh MacDiarmid's poem "The International Brigade":

And even so will the future see

The Upper Classes versus the Working Class;

The defrauded, dauntless People of Spain on the one side;

Monarchy, Wealth, Superstition, and traitor soldiery on the other.

In the scientific literature, e.g. here:

Pairwise follow-up t tests comparing nicotine versus placebo PATCH differences (in the absence of varenicline under placebo pill conditions) and assessing varenicline versus placebo PILL differences (in the absence of nicotine under placebo patch conditions) were Bonferroni-corrected.

Or here:

To highlight the role of the current density, the inset of Fig. 2A shows resistivity versus temperature plotted at different current densities.

Or in mass media, e.g. here:

It's really different for me; making music versus videos is such a different part of my brain and part of the way I work.

I checked a few usage guides, and as far as I can tell, this "rule" (forbidding NP1 versus NP2 as the object of a verb) is Latimer's invention — perhaps an example of micro-syntactic variation in action? (Commenters will tell me if some other self-appointed grammar maven got there first…)

So what we need now is a word for the invention of a grammar rule to (try to) explain someone's idiosyncratic usage intuition(s). And also a word for people who invent such rules and preach them to the public.

