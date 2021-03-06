« previous post |

More than thirty years ago, I coined the term "round-trip word" (láihuí cí 來回詞) to signify a word that is used in one language, is borrowed by another language which attaches a different meaning to it, often one that is calqued from a third language, and then is sent back to the original language with the new meaning. In the modern version of the originating language, the new meaning usually displaces the old meaning.

This phenomenon is very common between Chinese and Japanese. I cited scores of examples in this short paper (item #2):

"Two Papers on Sinolinguistics: 1. A Hypothesis Concerning the Origin of the Term fanqie ('Countertomy'); 2. East Asian Round-Trip Words," Sino-Platonic Papers, 34 (October, 1992).

For instance:

[The first part of each entry is the Middle Sinitic reconstruction of the sounds of the two characters in question. After the characters comes the translation of the original meaning of the expression. Then comes the modern Japanese pronunciation, after which comes the new meaning attached to the term, followed by the Modern Standard Mandarin pronunciation.]

/mɨun pʉɐp̚/ 文法 ("civil rules") bunpō ("grammar") wénfǎ

/pɨun sek̚/ 分析 ("split apart") bunseki ("analysis") fēnxī

/t͡suoŋ kˠau/ 宗教 ("doctrine of a sect; teachings of a clan") shūkyō ("religion") zōngjiào

/keŋ t͡seiH/ 經濟 ("rule [the realm] and succor [the people]") keizai ("economics") jīngjì

/t͡ɕiᴇŋH ɖˠiɪH/ 政治 ("government measures") seiji ("politics") zhèngzhì

/pwɑk̚ d͡ʒɨX/ 博士 ("erudite scholar") hakushi ("Ph.D") bóshì

/kˠau d͡ʑɨuH/ 教授 "instruct[or]" kyōju ("professor") jiàoshòu

/d͡ʑiaX ɦuɑiH/ 社會 ("festal gathering around communal altar") shakai ("society") shèhuì

I don't know what the situation is like in other pairs of languages, though I suspect it would be fairly frequent in those — like French and English, and I suppose also Persian and Arabic — which have experienced massive borrowing between each other. Consequently, I was delighted yesterday to come across this alleged example of an Arabic-Hindi-Arabic round-trip word:

[Perso-]Arabic jārī جاري ("running; flowing") –> Hindi gāṛī गाड़ी / Urdu spelling گاڑی‎ ("cart; wagon") –> Yemeni gāṛī ("cart for carrying sacks")

Janet C. E. Watson, “On the Linguistic Archaeology of Ṣanʿānī Arabic,” Proceedings of the Seminar for Arabian Studies, 34 (2004): 407a of 405-12. Accessed March 6, 2021. http://www.jstor.org/stable/41223835.

An alternative etymology would have Hindi gāṛī गाड़ी ("cart; wagon; car; truck; bus; carriage; train; rail car") arising from within Indic: from Sauraseni Prakrit (gaḍḍa), (gaḍḍī), from Ashokan Prakrit *- (*gāḍḍa-).

Other descendants:

→ Gulf Arabic: قاري‎ (gāri)

→ English: gharry*

→ Pashto: ګاډی‎

→ Persian: گاری‎ (gâri)

→ Swahili: gari → Chichewa: galimoto → Kamba: ngali → Kikuyu: ngari → Meru: ngari → Maore Comorian: gari



(source)

In any event, due to the frequency and high volume of trade between India and the Arabian Peninsula, we can expect that there would have been many such borrowings, whether one-way or two-way.

A further interesting twist on the etymological fortunes of Hindi gāṛī is that the present-day word for bicycle in Kuwaiti dialect is garī, which clearly resembles the Hindi word for "cart; wagon".

Abdulaziz Y. Lodhi, “Convergence of Languages on the East African Coast,” in Linguistic Convergence and Areal Diffusion: Case Studies from Iranian, Semitic and Turkic, edited by Éva Ágnes Csató, Bo Isaksson, and Carina Jahani (London; New York: RoutledgeCurzon, 2005), p. 361 of 349-364.

*Further notes on English "gharry"

Hindi गाड़ी gāṛi: a wheeled cart, carriage; a car, truck, bus. From the Old Indo-Aryan gāḍḍa- through the Prakrit gaḍḍi-

(source)

Hindi gāṛī, probably ultimately from Sanskrit gartaḥ, chariot.

American Heritage® Dictionary of the English Language, 5th ed.

GARRY, GHARRY, s. H. gāṛī, a cart or carriage. The word is used by Anglo-Indians, at least on the Bengal side, in both senses. Frequently the species is discriminated by a distinctive prefix, as palkee-garry (palankin carriage), sej-garry (chaise), rel-garry (railway carriage), &c. [The modern dawk-garry was in its original form called the "Equirotal Carriage," from the four wheels being of equal dimensions. The design is said to have been suggested by Lord Ellenborough. (See the account and drawing in Grant, Rural Life in Bengal, 3 seq.).]

1810.—"The common g'horry … is rarely, if ever, kept by any European, but may be seen plying for hire in various parts of Calcutta."—Williamson, V. M. i. 329.

1811.—The Gary is represented in Solvyns's engravings as a two-wheeled rath [see RUT] (i.e. the primitive native carriage, built like a light hackery) with two ponies.

1866.—"My husband was to have met us with a two-horse gharee."—Trevelyan, Dawk Bungalow, 384.

[1892.—"The brūm gārī, brougham; the fitton gārī, phaeton or barouche; the vāgnīt, waggonette, are now built in most large towns…. The vāgnīt seems likely to be the carriage of the future, because of its capacity."—R. Kipling, Beast and Man in India, 193.]

(Hobson-Jobson)

[Thanks to Sarah Alajmi]

