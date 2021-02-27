« previous post |

Opinion article in SCMP (2/26/21), by Brian Chan, Kevin Hsu, and Jamie Tam:

Why Stanford University must strengthen, rather than cut, its Cantonese courses

The plan damages the university’s global reputation and undermines its self-professed commitment to diversity

As the most widely-spoken Sinitic language other than Mandarin, Cantonese offers a more pluralistic understanding of China

The article is accompanied by this intriguing photograph (credited to AFP):

The sign reads as follows:

我 (愛) 廣東話

ngo5 oi3 gwong2 dung1 waa6/2

‘I love Cantonese’

『唔識煲冬瓜』

「m4 sik1 bou1 dung1 gwaa1」

I don’t know how to cook winter melon’

Of course, one wonders, What does cooking winter melon have to do with Cantonese?

The humor arises because the phrase 煲冬瓜 bou1 dung1 gwaa1 'cooking winter melon' is to be interpreted as punning on the term 普通話 pou2 tung1 waa6/2 ‘Putonghua’:

唔識普通話

m4 sik1 pou2 tung1 waa6/2

‘I don’t know (how to speak) Putonghua.’

The phrase in the red circles is as follows:

廣人捍粵

Gwong2 jan4 hon6 jyut6

‘Guang(dong) people protect Cantonese’

粵 jyut6 ‘Cantonese; old name for Guangdong province’

(Courtesy of Robert S. Bauer)

Here's what's happening at Stanford:

Despite more than 3,500 petition signatures and negative international media coverage, Stanford University still plans to drastically cut its Cantonese language offerings. This is a grave misstep that damages Stanford’s global reputation, undermining the university’s intellectual leadership and self-professed commitment to diversity.

With more than 80 million speakers globally, Cantonese remains a vital and useful language. In the United States alone, Census Bureau data shows that there are nearly as many self-reported Cantonese speakers (459,000) as Mandarin speakers (487,000) among those who specify a variety of Chinese.

After an initial outcry over its effective cancellation of Cantonese, the university’s School of Humanities and Sciences has committed to only two courses this autumn, to be taught by an hourly contractor without health insurance or job benefits.

Stanford and Penn have traditionally had two of the strongest Cantonese programs in the country. I'm very proud that Cantonese continues to thrive at Penn, but am puzzled why wealthy Stanford is gutting their program to save a small amount of money.

I should also note that — among other East Asian languages — Penn has had a Taiwanese language program that has flourished under the tutelage of Grace Wu since 1993.

I consider the Penn Language Center, under whose auspices dozens of less commonly taught languages are offered, to be one of the greatest glories of our University:

In the regular language departments (Romance, Slavic, Germanic, Near Eastern, East Asian, South Asian, etc.), there are dozens more. If you like studying languages, come to Penn! We even offer Tocharian!!

