The A.I. Apocalypse
Today's Non Sequitur:
This strip makes me wonder who first called humans meat-sacks or meatbags, and when.
February 19, 2021 @ 6:23 pm
Theo said,
February 19, 2021 @ 6:31 pm
"Ugly bags of mostly water": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LAlqp0_a0tE