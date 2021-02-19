The A.I. Apocalypse

Today's Non Sequitur:

This strip makes me wonder who first called humans meat-sacks or meatbags, and when.

  1. Theo said,

    February 19, 2021 @ 6:31 pm

    "Ugly bags of mostly water": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LAlqp0_a0tE

