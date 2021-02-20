« previous post | next post »

From Guy Freeman:

Guy remarks:

I just saw this post on the Facebook page of Israel's third-rate local burger chain. The "translation" is diabolically bad, and the entire premise is offensively unfunny to boot. It just goes to show Chinglish is not the only direction in which translations go bad….

The original Facebook post is here.

The text (that can be copied and pasted) says:

סינים יקרים, סינים אהובים.

אתם מייצרים חיקוי כמעט לכל דבר בעולם. אף פעם לא הייתם מקוריים יותר מדי, והאמת שהתרגלנו לזה ולמדנו לחיות עם זה.

אבל לגנוב לנו את השור? כסימן לכל השנה החדשה שלכם??

כאן הגזמתם!

This can be translated into English as follows:

Dear Chinese, beloved Chinese.

You produce counterfeits of almost everything in the world. You have never been too original, and the truth is we got used to it and learned to live with it.

But to steal our bull/ox? As a sign for your whole new year??

Here you are exaggerating [or: at this point you have gone too far]!

Under their logo the Hebrew is supposedly the attempt to translate whatever that "Chinese" says:

סינים יקרים, אל תשכחו מי היה פה קודם

This means:

Dear Chinese people, don't forget who was here before.

And here is Guy's transcription of the gibberish "Chinese":

的中国人， 在事先感

堡牧 之前 不要忘 在 里

The inclusion of "堡牧" for Burger Ranch seems to indicate they translated from a source text that is NOT exactly the Hebrew they claim is the translation. Or maybe it was put in there accidentally?

Utterly diabolical, from both a linguistic and cultural perspective.

The Chinese embassy might complain, as they did here.

The Chinese is so defective that it is impossible to make sense of it.

Selena Zhu comments:

WOW. This is such a disaster! The characters and phrases in this order do not make any sense to me either. I'm guessing that bǎomù 堡牧 ("burg- pasture / ranch") is a direct translation from "burgeranch", because in China they name "ranch sauce" as "mùchǎng jiàng 牧场酱", though I have no idea why. It's possible that with their mangled Chinese they were trying to say "Bǎomù de Zhōngguó rén, zài shìxiān gǎn zhī qián, bùyào wàng(jì wǒmen) zài (zhè)lǐ 堡牧的中国人，在事先感之前，不要忘（记我们）在（这）里“ ("Burg- pasture / ranch Chinese, before you get a sense of being out in front, don't forget that we are here"), or "Zài shìxiān gǎn de Zhōngguó rén, bùyào wàng(jì) Bǎomù zài (zhè) lǐ 在事先感的中国人，不要忘（记）堡牧 在（这）里“ ("For Chinese who have a sense of being out in front, don't forget that Burgeranch is here")？ But well!!!!!! It still doesn't fully make sense. There is an explanation for 在事先感 at the bottom of the picture in Israel language, do you know what it means? [VHM: See the translation from the Hebrew given above.] Either way, this is a horrible translation, but isn't it weird? I'm sure that they are trying to celebrate Chinese New Year, as it just passed by. 2021 is also a year of the ox, which matches their brand logo. But if so, aren't they supposed to create a well-developed poster which at least gets the right translation for a big enterprise, or they might be negatively impacted? Even if they put the words directly into Google Translate (Hebrew to Chinese) they should get a better one…. I am assuming it can also be a puzzle of something?

One thing is certain, you can't begin a sentence with "de Zhōngguó rén 的中国人" ("[some kind of] Chinese person / people"), since the particle "de 的" signals that the phrase must be preceded by a modifier, as Selena indicated in her analysis.

Selected reading

[Thanks to Diana Shuheng Zhang, Yijie Zhang, and Tong Wang]

