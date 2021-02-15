A second reason
« previous post |
Today's xkcd:
Mouseover title: ""I think I'll pass. These days I have a hard time feeling comfortable in crowded bars with loud music and lots of shouting." –me, after the pandemic, but now for a second reason"
February 15, 2021 @ 6:45 am · Filed by Mark Liberman under Linguistics in the comics
« previous post |
Today's xkcd:
Mouseover title: ""I think I'll pass. These days I have a hard time feeling comfortable in crowded bars with loud music and lots of shouting." –me, after the pandemic, but now for a second reason"
February 15, 2021 @ 6:45 am · Filed by Mark Liberman under Linguistics in the comics
Powered By WordPress