I tried Google Image Search without useful results.
Why do I care?
Because of this note from Stephen Anderson:
In LanguageLog posting https://languagelog.ldc.upenn.edu/nll/?p=12367, you included some photos of phoneticians who look like other people. One of your photos is of Firth, Abercrombie and Daniel Jones. This is a photo I’ve seen in various places, but I can’t find out what its permission status is, and I’d like to use it in my revised edition of Phonology in the Twentieth Century. Can you help me find out what I need to do? I assume you didn’t actually request permission for these pictures, but publishers (even LSP) are rather picky these days about usage.
Stephen adds:
It appears as the frontispiece of Asher & Henderson’s “Toward a History of Phonetics”. But like most books, unfortunately, they don’t say where they got it.
Annie Gottlieb said,
February 8, 2021 @ 1:39 pm
page 26 https://discovery.ucl.ac.uk/id/eprint/10101455/1/out.pdf (full text)
If links are not allowed here (I don't clearly remember), regular-google the caption of the photo and it will lead you here, or "Practical Phonetics Training and the Nature of Phonetic Judgements [sic], Phd thesis by Patricia Doreen Scott Ashby, UCL, 2002,
Annie Gottlieb said,
February 8, 2021 @ 1:44 pm
UGH Reproduced from Asher & Henderson frontispiece. Dead end!
Y said,
February 8, 2021 @ 1:46 pm
It also appears in the beginning of Jones's collected works, vol. 8, eds. Beverley Collins and Inger Mees (Routledge, 2002):
https://www.google.com/books/edition/Daniel_Jones/xHNKEjZzMPgC?hl=en&gbpv=1&dq=firth+abercrombie+jones+1955&pg=PP8
The acknowledgments don't mention this photo in particular, but thank Jones's daughter for the use of a number of family photographs.