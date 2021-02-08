LLOG image search

February 8, 2021 @ 1:22 pm · Filed by under Linguistic history

« previous post |

Where is this picture from?

I tried Google Image Search without useful results.

Why do I care?

Because of this note from Stephen Anderson:

In LanguageLog posting https://languagelog.ldc.upenn.edu/nll/?p=12367, you included some photos of phoneticians who look like other people. One of your photos is of Firth, Abercrombie and Daniel Jones. This is a photo I’ve seen in various places, but I can’t find out what its permission status is, and I’d like to use it in my revised edition of Phonology in the Twentieth Century. Can you help me find out what I need to do? I assume you didn’t actually request permission for these pictures, but publishers (even LSP) are rather picky these days about usage.

Stephen adds:

It appears as the frontispiece of Asher & Henderson’s “Toward a History of Phonetics”. But like most books, unfortunately, they don’t say where they got it.

 

February 8, 2021 @ 1:22 pm · Filed by under Linguistic history


3 Comments »

  1. Annie Gottlieb said,

    February 8, 2021 @ 1:39 pm

    page 26 https://discovery.ucl.ac.uk/id/eprint/10101455/1/out.pdf (full text)

    If links are not allowed here (I don't clearly remember), regular-google the caption of the photo and it will lead you here, or "Practical Phonetics Training and the Nature of Phonetic Judgements [sic], Phd thesis by Patricia Doreen Scott Ashby, UCL, 2002,

  2. Annie Gottlieb said,

    February 8, 2021 @ 1:44 pm

    UGH Reproduced from Asher & Henderson frontispiece. Dead end!

  3. Y said,

    February 8, 2021 @ 1:46 pm

    It also appears in the beginning of Jones's collected works, vol. 8, eds. Beverley Collins and Inger Mees (Routledge, 2002):
    https://www.google.com/books/edition/Daniel_Jones/xHNKEjZzMPgC?hl=en&gbpv=1&dq=firth+abercrombie+jones+1955&pg=PP8

    The acknowledgments don't mention this photo in particular, but thank Jones's daughter for the use of a number of family photographs.

RSS feed for comments on this post · TrackBack URI

Leave a Comment