« previous post |

Where is this picture from?



I tried Google Image Search without useful results.



Why do I care?

Because of this note from Stephen Anderson:

In LanguageLog posting https://languagelog.ldc.upenn.edu/nll/?p=12367, you included some photos of phoneticians who look like other people. One of your photos is of Firth, Abercrombie and Daniel Jones. This is a photo I’ve seen in various places, but I can’t find out what its permission status is, and I’d like to use it in my revised edition of Phonology in the Twentieth Century. Can you help me find out what I need to do? I assume you didn’t actually request permission for these pictures, but publishers (even LSP) are rather picky these days about usage.

Stephen adds:

It appears as the frontispiece of Asher & Henderson’s “Toward a History of Phonetics”. But like most books, unfortunately, they don’t say where they got it.

Permalink