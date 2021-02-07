"The Museum of the Passive Voice"
Marjorie Taylor Greene: "I was allowed to believe things that weren't true."
This sentence deserves a place in the Museum of the Passive Voice. I'm honestly in awe of how MTG thought she could avoid any personal responsibility whatsoever *even for the thoughts in her head.*
An audio clip is here:
“I was allowed to believe things that weren’t true.”
Translation:”One part of myself allowed another part of myself to believe in Jewish Space Lasers and QAnon’s idea that Satan-worshipping, cannibalistic pedos run a sex-trafficking ring targeting Trump”
And the whole statement is here on CSPAN.
LLOG has often written about the "passive voice", what it is and isn't, why using it is good or bad, etc. But my reaction to this (social and mass) media kerfuffle is to reflect on the many cases of less toxic false beliefs adopted and spread over the years by respected figures, in the media, in politics, and in academia.
One of my favorites is the Obama-uses-too-many-first-person-singular-pronouns meme, a totally false claim frequently promulgated by George Will among many others — see "Fact-checking George F. Will, one more time", 10/6/2009. (And see "Pronouns again", 3/1/2017, for a summary and a list of other relevant past posts.)
The pronouns nonsense is somewhat different from Ms. Greene's Jewish space lasers and cannabalistic satanist pedophiles. On one hand, it's less preposterous; but on the other hand, it's easy to check and disprove. So why did George Will repeat the lie* so often? And why did Michael Gerson and David Frum and Marty Peretz and Peggy Noonan and Charles Krauthammer and Stanley Fish and Mark Levin (and literally dozens of others) promote the meme, without (as far as I know) ever apologizing or even acknowledging their error? And why did none of them ever suffer any consequences for these efforts to degrade our political conversations?
*Update: It's probably more accurate to call the pronoun meme "bullshit", in the philosophical sense, rather than a "lie".
Philip Taylor said,
February 7, 2021 @ 8:29 am
There is clearly something overtly political lurking just below the surface, but as someone who has no familiarity whatsoever with any of the protagonists (Messrs Greene, O'Brien, Silberman et al.) involved, it seems to me that "being allowed to believe things that weren't true" (and even "aren't true") is a perfectly possible scenario. Almost every child of my generation could say, with complete justification, "As a child, I was allowed to believe that Father Christmas and the Tooth Fairy were real".
Ralph J Hickok said,
February 7, 2021 @ 9:05 am
@Philip Taylor:
I think it would be more accurate to say "As a child, I was LED to believe that Father Christmas and the Tooth Fairy were real."
Terry Hunt said,
February 7, 2021 @ 9:11 am
Certainly there are possible scenarios, such as those children, but this is not one of them. We are discussing an adult woman in her forties who claimed she believed, and aggressively promulgated said beliefs, that other politicians (such as Hillary Clinton) were part of a world-wide conspiracy of baby-eating satanist paedophiles, that forest fires were caused not by global warming and (observed) lighting strikes but by secret Jewish space lasers, and that various mass shootings of adults and children never happened but were staged by actors to promote gun control, (amongst other things).
In this case, the context does matter. Sane adults who run for election to the US Congress (successfully, as it happens) are usually expected to have active agency over their own assessments of the world, rather than "being allowed to believe" things, particularly when those "things" are bizarre conspiracy theories that heve been frequently and very publicly refuted. Ms Greene did not believe these "things" through others' neglect to disabuse her, she deliberately clung to them in the teeth of all rational evidence. Whether she truly did believe them or merely used them as a convenient political weapon remains to be established.
That you have no familiarity whatsoever with any of this is itself difficult to believe. Do you purposely shield yourself from all international news reports?
Laura Morland said,
February 7, 2021 @ 9:24 am
@Terry Hunt
This is Language Log, not Political Log.
Rodger C said,
February 7, 2021 @ 9:47 am
@Laura Morland: I find Terry Hunt's comment a perfectly appropriate reply to Philip's, which is linguistically misguided because it 's politically ignorant.
Philip Taylor said,
February 7, 2021 @ 9:54 am
I would be very grateful, Rodger, if you could explain how something can be "linguistically misguided because it [is] politically ignorant". Is knowledge of another nation's politics really germane to linguistic discussions ?
greg said,
February 7, 2021 @ 10:27 am
Philip, to say "[this] is a perfectly possible scenario" and admit a lack of knowledge about the specific scenario that led to the use of language in question seems to not really add anything to the discussion. The meaning of the sentence used cannot be divorced from the context in which it was said.
And as an aside, Marjorie Taylor Greene is not a "Messr".
Bloix said,
February 7, 2021 @ 10:57 am
Philip Taylor, who is English, does not follow American politics at all. And it's usual for British people to have no knowledge of the news in the US, just as Americans do not follow events in Britain. (Quick, why was Captain Sir Tom Moore in the news lately?)
I spent a few minutes the other evening trying to explain the effects of Brexit on Northern Ireland to two highly educated and well-informed people – and they simply didn't believe what I was telling them. Northern Ireland is in the UK, isn't it? I must be mistaken.
Ultimately I gave up – all I was doing was damaging my credibility with my friends.
Robert Coren said,
February 7, 2021 @ 11:05 am
@Terry Hunt: "Whether she truly did believe them or merely used them as a convenient political weapon remains to be established."
Or, rather, "cannot be determined". And/or, perhaps, "is beside the point".
Rodger C said,
February 7, 2021 @ 11:58 am
Not much to any point, but I'm an American and I knew who Captain Sir Tom Moore was. And I understand what's going on in Ulster because I'm an Ulster Scot, or its American transform a 'Scotch-Irishman." To be sure, I probably take more interest in Britain than most Americans do.
Vincent Daly said,
February 7, 2021 @ 12:03 pm
I'm an American and I thought that he had become Major Sir Tom. Moore by the time he died. Could be wrong about the Major. Off to google.
Vincent Daly said,
February 7, 2021 @ 12:05 pm
OK, I was wrong. He had been made an "honorary colonel", I guess something like Colonel Sanders. I don't know if that entitled him to call himself Colonel Moore.
Michael Gilbert-Koplow said,
February 7, 2021 @ 12:10 pm
Passive shmassive, who cares? If she had actively voiced "People allowed me to believe things that weren't true," would the statement be nonproblematic?
Jerry Friedman said,
February 7, 2021 @ 1:00 pm
Michael Gilbert-Kopolow: The statement would still have been objectionable, but the passive construction seems evasive since Rep. Greene might have hoped some people wouldn't wonder who did the allowing. Also, the original version allows Tim O'Brien's interpretation that it was one part of Greene's mind, not people, who did the allowing.
Since this is Language Log, maybe "I'll be allowed" to note that neither the American Heritage Dictionary nor Merriam-Webster's includes the common recent sense of "problematic" whose negated version you used. (Let's see whether I got the links right this time.) Both amplify the "posing a problem" sense with "difficult to solve", but I don't think you meant that Greene's sentence posed a problem that was difficult to solve.
Benjamin E. Orsatti said,
February 7, 2021 @ 1:25 pm
(1) Let’s forget about what is or isn’t “passive voice”. When non-linguists complain about “passive voice”, what they (okay, “we”) are complaining about is “deflection of responsibility”, i.e. that the bad thing associated with me is something that happened to me, rather than something for which I, myself, am morally culpable.
(2) Yes, Mark Lieberman is socially liberal, so he will make fun of social conservatives. We shouldn’t expect “equal treatment”. He doesn’t have to pillory one liberal for every conservative he locks up in the stocks. That’s one of the perks of having one’s own blog.
(3) The people who are chiding the socially conservative Englishman in this thread for not keeping abreast of American news/tabloid just happen to be socially liberal, and the people who are defending him just happen to be socially conservative. This should come as a surprise to precisely no one, so let’s at least be honest about what we’re all up to vis-à vis championing of doctrinal orthodoxy, yes?
[(myl) FWIW, I should get some credit for many LLOG posts objecting to the "Bushisms" industry, as well as objections to the absurd application of reading-level metrics to Donald Trump's speech transcripts.
Also, you could take my point in this post to be that many of the people who are pillorying MTG have themselves been guilty of helping to spread equally false (if less preposterous) memes.]