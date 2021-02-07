« previous post | next post »

Marjorie Taylor Greene: "I was allowed to believe things that weren't true." This sentence deserves a place in the Museum of the Passive Voice. I'm honestly in awe of how MTG thought she could avoid any personal responsibility whatsoever *even for the thoughts in her head.* — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) February 6, 2021





An audio clip is here:

“I was allowed to believe things that weren’t true.” Translation:”One part of myself allowed another part of myself to believe in Jewish Space Lasers and QAnon’s idea that Satan-worshipping, cannibalistic pedos run a sex-trafficking ring targeting Trump”

pic.twitter.com/S5zTIyILpp — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) February 4, 2021

And the whole statement is here on CSPAN.

LLOG has often written about the "passive voice", what it is and isn't, why using it is good or bad, etc. But my reaction to this (social and mass) media kerfuffle is to reflect on the many cases of less toxic false beliefs adopted and spread over the years by respected figures, in the media, in politics, and in academia.

One of my favorites is the Obama-uses-too-many-first-person-singular-pronouns meme, a totally false claim frequently promulgated by George Will among many others — see "Fact-checking George F. Will, one more time", 10/6/2009. (And see "Pronouns again", 3/1/2017, for a summary and a list of other relevant past posts.)

The pronouns nonsense is somewhat different from Ms. Greene's Jewish space lasers and cannabalistic satanist pedophiles. On one hand, it's less preposterous; but on the other hand, it's easy to check and disprove. So why did George Will repeat the lie* so often? And why did Michael Gerson and David Frum and Marty Peretz and Peggy Noonan and Charles Krauthammer and Stanley Fish and Mark Levin (and literally dozens of others) promote the meme, without (as far as I know) ever apologizing or even acknowledging their error? And why did none of them ever suffer any consequences for these efforts to degrade our political conversations?

*Update: It's probably more accurate to call the pronoun meme "bullshit", in the philosophical sense, rather than a "lie".

