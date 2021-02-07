« previous post |

[This is a guest post by Ross King, replying to "On the origin of the term 'hanzi'" (2/3/21)]

This is very interesting. I am particularly pleased to see the caution against the term “Sinosphere.” In a related vein, and as a sort of teaser for the edited volume I am just now finishing (Ross King, ed., Cosmopolitan and Vernacular in the World of Wen: Reading Sheldon Pollock from the Sinographic cosmopolis. To appear in Brill’s new series, “Language, Writing and Literary Culture in the Sinographic Cosmopolis.” Approx. 600 pages.), here is an excerpt from my editor’s introduction (“Cosmopolitan and Vernacular in the Sinographic Cosmopolis and Beyond: Traditional East Asian Literary Cultures in Global Perspective”)

Against Spherespeak and Sino-speak

Bruce Cumings (1998) called out a tendency in 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s academic and journalistic writing to engage in a discourse of “Rimspeak” which he faulted for constricting the public discourse around questions of space, the state, race, and political economy in the “Pacific Rim.” When it comes to how we study and imagine premodern East Asia, the stakes are admittedly lower, but with the terms “Sinographic Sphere” and “Sinosphere” I wonder if we are coming dangerously close to a sort of Spherespeak as well, where the “sphere” in these terms carries little indexical, explanatory or theoretical weight.[1]

What is the trouble with Spherespeak? The term “Sinographic Sphere” started life in English as a translation of the Japanese term kanji bunkaken 漢字文化圈 (“Chinese character culture sphere”) coined by Japanese researchers like Kamei Takashi et al. in their Moji to no meguriai (Encounters with Writing; 1963, 88) and Nishijima Sadao in his Chūgoku kodai kokka to Higashi Ajia sekai (The Ancient Chinese States and the East Asian World; 1983, 586–594).[2] Thus, “sphere” here is simply an uncritical and mechanical adoption via translation of the sinograph ken 圈 while jettisoning the bunka 文化 for “culture.” Saitō Mareshi has modified this term to kanjiken 漢字圈, or Sinographic Sphere, on the sensible grounds that the earlier term insinuated incorrectly that the region was unified culturally, when in fact the key common denominator was not culture but the use of sinographic writing and texts (see Saito in press, xviii). A number of colleagues writing in English now are using the term “Sinographic Sphere.” In and of itself, this term is unobjectionable, but I think we can do better and defend “Sinographic Cosmopolis” further below.

More problematic is the term “Sinosphere.” Joshua Fogel (2009, 4) claims to have coined it, but Matisoff (1990, 1991) seems to have been the first (he contrasts it with the “Indosphere”) and has been followed ever since by other Tibeto-Burmanist linguists. But “Sinosphere” is basically Sinocentric and repackages the old center-periphery model of the tributary system. An especially difficult problem with “Sinosphere” is that it is now used indiscriminately to refer to both the modern/contemporary region and to the older premodern cultural formation that is the subject of the present volume. A quick search for “Sinosphere” in Google Scholar turns up hit after hit on questions of contemporary East Asian politics, political economy, and security, among other topics that animate journalists, policy makers, and social scientists. Indeed, William Callahan has recently identified a problematic discourse of “Sino-speak” in this “mix of scholarship and policy-making” which he fears “provides discursive legitimacy for Sinocentric hegemony in the twenty-first century” (Callahan 2012, 51, 52).

An even bigger problem with the term “Sinosphere” is that it has no explanatory force: it tells us little and has no theoretical purchase. As the designation for a translocal cultural formation that persisted for more than two millennia, “Sinosphere” indexes nothing. Moreover, the term “Sinosphere” risks confusion or complicity with what Callahan (2012) has branded as “Sino-speak”—the “emerging dialect for the new orientalism” that “presents an essentialized Chinese civilization that is culturally determined to rule Asia, if not the world” (Callahan 2012, 33, 49). It is unfortunate that this term limps along even in recently published work on premodern East Asia: the two volumes Rethinking the Sinosphere and Reexamining the Sinosphere edited by Nanxiu Qian et al. are a case in point.[3]

For these reasons, I would submit that we need to distinguish clearly between modern/contemporary and premodern appellations for this region, and would suggest that we let our modernist and presentist colleagues keep “Sinosphere” (or find something better) while the premodernists work with “Sinographic Cosmopolis.”

