"We should not have brought a linguist"
« previous post |
Today's xkcd:
Mouseover title: "Soon, linguists will be wandering around everywhere, saying things like "colorless green ideas sleep furiously" and "more people have been to Russia than I have," and speech will become unintelligible."
Some relevant LLOG posts:
"Colorless green probability estimates", 10/4/2003
"Plausible angloid gibberish", 5/6/2004
"Linguists boycott Kansas intelligent design hearings", 5/5/2005
"Wrathful dispersion theory", 12/2/2005
"The science and theology of global language change", 12/30/2007
"The origin of speeches: Wrathful dispersion for real?", 12/31/2007
"Mailbag: The comparative theology of linguistic diversity", 12/31/2007
"Scientific Babelism", 4/1/2013
"Edenics", 11/1/2013
"More people have thought about this than I have", 8/6/2018
unekdoud said,
February 5, 2021 @ 9:42 pm
Speech will become unintelligible earlier when it all turns to buffalos.
Viseguy said,
February 5, 2021 @ 11:47 pm
@unekdoud:
Please do not buffalo us, or even Buffalo buffalo us.