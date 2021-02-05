« previous post |

Today's xkcd:





Mouseover title: "Soon, linguists will be wandering around everywhere, saying things like "colorless green ideas sleep furiously" and "more people have been to Russia than I have," and speech will become unintelligible."

Some relevant LLOG posts:

"Colorless green probability estimates", 10/4/2003

"Plausible angloid gibberish", 5/6/2004

"Linguists boycott Kansas intelligent design hearings", 5/5/2005

"Wrathful dispersion theory", 12/2/2005

"The science and theology of global language change", 12/30/2007

"The origin of speeches: Wrathful dispersion for real?", 12/31/2007

"Mailbag: The comparative theology of linguistic diversity", 12/31/2007

"Scientific Babelism", 4/1/2013

"Edenics", 11/1/2013

"More people have thought about this than I have", 8/6/2018

