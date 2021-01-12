« previous post |

The whole world knows about BLM (Black Lives Matter). Native speakers of English (at least American English — I can't vouch for other varieties) instinctively know what the innately idiomatic intransitive verb "matter" means in this construction. But, even for native speakers, it's not easy to define in one word. I suppose, in the expression "Black Lives Matter" it means something like "are of consequence / importance". Yet, if we reworded the slogan as "Black Lives Are of Consequence / Importance" or "Black Lives Are Important / Consequential", it would lose its impact, its zing.

Pondering all of these aspects of the movement's name, I often wondered how "matter" could be felicitously rendered in Chinese. To tell the truth, though, I didn't spend much time on trying to come up with a good translation, because nothing readily came to mind — until this morning when a Chinese friend told me she was dissatisfied with the translation that she was most familiar with: "Hēi mìng guì 黑命贵" ("Black Lives Are Expensive / Costly" — that's a raw, crude, literal translation of the last word, which can also be interpreted to mean "Important / Valuable"). She said that it sounds too crass and materialistic, and I would have to agree with her.

Let's compare "Hēi mìng guì 黑命贵" ("Black Lives Are Expensive / Costly") with other currently circulating translations of "Black Lives Matter":

“Hēirén de mìng yěshì mìng 黑人的命也是命” ("Black People's Lives Are Also Lives") 906,000 ghits

“Hēirén de mìng hěn zhòngyào 黑人的命很重要” ("Black People's Lives Are Very Important") 77,100 ghits

"Hēirén xìngmìng yōuguān 黑人性命攸關" ("Black People's Lives Are at Stake") 4,480 ghits

“Hēi mìng yōuguān 黑命攸关" ("Black Lives Are at Stake") 11,500 ghits

"Hēi mìng guāntiān 黑命關天" ("Black Lives Are Linked to Heaven") 9,940 ghits

“Hēi mìng guì 黑命贵” ("Black Lives Are Expensive / Costly") 1,180,000 ghits — by far the most popular translation

The first is grossly tautological, the second is simplistically prosaic, and all the others are just blah one way or another.

If someone asked me to come up with something better than all of the above, I would proffer "Hēi mìng yàojǐn 黑命要紧" ("Black Lives Are Important"), which only garners 488 ghits, showing that it is not an established translation. It's also not very eye-catching.

How do the Japanese handle the problem of the translation of "Black Lives Matter" in their language?

Burakku raivuzu matā ブラック・ライヴズ・マター

Permalink