Today's xkcd:





Mouseover tag: "A death-first search is when you lose your keys and travel to the depths of hell to find them, and then if they're not there you start checking your coat pockets."

There are other tree-search algorithms, e.g. "Monte Carlo tree search", "Depth-first iterative-deepening", etc., so I'm a little surprised that the terms brepth-first and deadth-first haven't already been claimed by some clever computer scientists. "Death-first search" has of course been a trope for four millennia or so, ever since Enkidu went looking for Gilgamesh's pikku and mikku.

