David Ulin, "I Can’t Stand These Words Anymore", The Atlantic 12/30/2020:

Recently, I noticed a headline in The New York Times that featured the word tasked. This is among my least favorite rhetorical strategies—the verbing of the noun. Contemporary American English is rife with such constructions: to journal, to parent, to impact, to effect. I wince a little every time I come across one.

Jonathan Lundell, who sent in the link, notes that

The gripe is that task got verbed, particularly delicious in that the earliest OED citations for verbed notice, feature and task (in the modern senses) are 1660, 1888, and 1530 respectively.

In other words, Ulin's lead sentence uses two verbed nouns (notice and feature) that are one to three centuries more recent than task, the verbing that he's peeving about.

And as Jonathan also observes, the OED cites five Shakespearian taskings:

1598 W. Shakespeare Henry IV, Pt. 1 iv. i. 9 Nay taske me to my word, approue me Lord.

1609 W. Shakespeare Sonnets lxxii. sig. E3v O least the world should taske you to recite, What merit liu'd in me that you should loue.

a1616 W. Shakespeare Coriolanus (1623) i. iii. 38 A Haruest man..task'd to mowe Or all, or loose his hyre.

a1616 W. Shakespeare Merry Wives of Windsor (1623) iv. vi. 29 Doctor Caius..Shall..shuffle her away, While other sports are tasking of their mindes.

a1616 W. Shakespeare Henry V (1623) i. ii. 6 Some things of weight, That taske our thoughts.

I admit that the rest of Ulin's piece suggests that his motivations are more complex, and more arbitrary, than mere rejection of (what he perceives as) verbing.

But let me indulge one of my own pet peeves anyhow, quoting from "At a loss for lexicons" (2/9/2004):

Can't anybody use a dictionary anymore? I enjoy a good curmudgeonly rant about how English is going to the dogs these days, I really do. But why can't the journalists who crank out such screeds check their lexical prejudices against a good dictionary or two?

OK, Ulin isn't a journalist. But still…

