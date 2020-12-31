This week's display of ignorant peeving
David Ulin, "I Can’t Stand These Words Anymore", The Atlantic 12/30/2020:
Recently, I noticed a headline in The New York Times that featured the word tasked. This is among my least favorite rhetorical strategies—the verbing of the noun. Contemporary American English is rife with such constructions: to journal, to parent, to impact, to effect. I wince a little every time I come across one.
Jonathan Lundell, who sent in the link, notes that
The gripe is that task got verbed, particularly delicious in that the earliest OED citations for verbed notice, feature and task (in the modern senses) are 1660, 1888, and 1530 respectively.
In other words, Ulin's lead sentence uses two verbed nouns (notice and feature) that are one to three centuries more recent than task, the verbing that he's peeving about.
And as Jonathan also observes, the OED cites five Shakespearian taskings:
1598 W. Shakespeare Henry IV, Pt. 1 iv. i. 9 Nay taske me to my word, approue me Lord.
1609 W. Shakespeare Sonnets lxxii. sig. E3v O least the world should taske you to recite, What merit liu'd in me that you should loue.
a1616 W. Shakespeare Coriolanus (1623) i. iii. 38 A Haruest man..task'd to mowe Or all, or loose his hyre.
a1616 W. Shakespeare Merry Wives of Windsor (1623) iv. vi. 29 Doctor Caius..Shall..shuffle her away, While other sports are tasking of their mindes.
a1616 W. Shakespeare Henry V (1623) i. ii. 6 Some things of weight, That taske our thoughts.
I admit that the rest of Ulin's piece suggests that his motivations are more complex, and more arbitrary, than mere rejection of (what he perceives as) verbing.
But let me indulge one of my own pet peeves anyhow, quoting from "At a loss for lexicons" (2/9/2004):
Can't anybody use a dictionary anymore? I enjoy a good curmudgeonly rant about how English is going to the dogs these days, I really do. But why can't the journalists who crank out such screeds check their lexical prejudices against a good dictionary or two?
OK, Ulin isn't a journalist. But still…
Craig said,
December 31, 2020 @ 2:53 pm
What bugs me more is the reverse: verbs becoming nouns. Most likely I'm just as wrong as Mr. Ulin, but to me it sounds like fashionable corporate babble to say, "What is the customer's ask?" rather than "What is the customer's request?" or "What is the customer asking for?" or perhaps better still, "What does the customer want?"
Scott P. said,
December 31, 2020 @ 2:59 pm
My question would be — does this phenomenon mean that a larger and larger percentage of English verbs are quondam nouns, or is there some other countervailing linguistic force that is turning verbs into nouns-only?
Tal said,
December 31, 2020 @ 3:12 pm
@Craig: The OED provides an example of "ask" as a noun from before the year 1000 CE. It also has citations from 1205, 1230, and (first one to use modern spelling) 1781: "I am not so unreasonable as to desire you to … answer all my asks".
You're making the same sin Ulin made :-)
Philip Taylor said,
December 31, 2020 @ 3:28 pm
Well, I have considerable sympathy for peevers — I suspect that most are of an age not unlike my own, and therefore experienced a very prescriptive/proscriptive style of education. And I certainly agree with Mr Ulin that the pseudo-verb "to parent" is an abomination, just as is "to truant" and "to prank". One is a parent, and one plays truant and plays pranks.
Chester Draws said,
December 31, 2020 @ 3:43 pm
And I certainly agree with Mr Ulin that the pseudo-verb "to parent" is an abomination
I'm intrigued. Do you object to the word "parenting" too?
parent (v.)
1660s, transitive, "be or act as a parent to," from parent (n.). Intransitive sense of "be a parent" is by 1959. Related: Parented; parenting.
Been around a while for a "pseudo-verb".
orin ed deniro said,
December 31, 2020 @ 3:48 pm
Didn't Mr. Ulin verb the noun "verb" when he objected to "verbing of the noun?"
Philip Taylor said,
December 31, 2020 @ 4:10 pm
Yes, I'm afraid I do (disapprove of the word "parenting", that is). Of "Parent, v.", the OED admits "rare before 20th cent." and the first quotation that refers to human "parenting" rather than "parenting" by an institution or "parenting" in the abstract is dated 1970 : "1970 F. Dodson (title) How to parent.". Certainly my parents did not parent me — they raised me, looked after me, fed me, watered me, but they most certainly did not "parent" me, for which I am suitably grateful.
Gregory Kusnick said,
December 31, 2020 @ 4:11 pm
It's unfortunately quite possible to be a parent without doing any actual parenting.