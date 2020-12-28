« previous post |

Looking through the Penn Parsed Corpus of Modern British English (PPCMBE2), I saw that one of its sources is Chapter 10 of Volume 2 of Jane Austen's Emma. I've been using seven or eight different audiobook versions of that novel as a source of examples and exercises in ling521 over the past few years, so I thought I'd take a look at the relationship between syntactic structure and performance prosody in that chapter.

Listening to the second sentence raises some interesting questions:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Busy as he was, however, the young man was yet able to shew a most happy countenance on seeing Emma again. [source]

Details aside, it seems clear that in this sentence

"however" is a kind of prosodic tag;

"however" is prosodically bound to the phrase that precedes it.

Thereby, however, hangs a tale or two.

Seven other performances of this sentence from Librivox recordings of the same work are similar — and so are many of the other examples that I've checked of phrase-medial "however", in audiobooks and radio broadcasts and so on. My intuition about how I'd say those examples agrees with the recordings, for what that's worth. And the same pattern often applies to many other medial conjunctive sentence adverbs (or whatever these are), like "therefore", "it seems", and so on.

The PPCMBE2 parse for that sentence, however, treats "however" as symmetrically interpolated:

( (IP-MAT (ADJP-SPR (ADVR 0) (ADJ Busy) (PP (P as) (CP-CMP (WADJP-1 0) (C 0) (IP-SUB (ADJP *T*-1) (NP-SBJ (PRO he)) (BED was))))) (, ,) (ADVP (WADV+ADV however)) (, ,) (NP-SBJ (D the) (ADJ young) (N man)) (BED was) (ADVP (ADV yet)) (ADJP (ADJ able) (IP-INF (TO to) (VB shew) (NP-OB1 (D a) (ADJP (QS most) (ADJ happy)) (N countenance)))) (PP (P on) (IP-PPL (V (NP-OB1 (NPR Emma)) (ADVP (ADV again)))) (. .)) (ID AUSTEN-1815-2,156.6))

Does the prosody encode something about the information structure, or is the non-initial position of however a syntactic option of purely stylistic effect? And should the syntactic structure directly encode the tag-like nature of however's performance? Or does some other process map a parenthetical interpolation into a sort of prosodic clitic?

This connects to a century-old issue about usage. In "The evolution of disornamentation", 2/21/2005, I quoted William Strunk's The elements of style on one of the entries in his list of "Words And Expressions Commonly Misused":

However. In the meaning nevertheless, not to come first in its sentence or clause.

The roads were almost impassable. However, we at last succeeded in reaching camp. The roads were almost impassable. At last, however, we succeeded in reaching camp. When however comes first, it means in whatever way or to whatever extent. However you advise him, he will probably do as he thinks best. However discouraging the prospect, he never lost heart.

We've posted about however-placement rules several times since, sometimes in the context of the related "zombie rule" No Initial Coordinators (NIC): "Fossilized prejudices about 'however'"; "If they do it too much, they should be told not to do it at all" (10/31/2006); "However,…" (11/01/2006);"However: retraction of a defense of Strunk" (3/26/2009); "Also, check the back seat" (11/7/2009).

In those posts, you'll find plenty of clause-initial howevers from elite writers, and it's clear that in this case, Strunk was guilty of the ill-informed pontification that's all too typical of his commentary. Jane Austen's Emma is no exception — of that work's 127 instances of however in the sense of nevertheless, 19 (15%) are clause-initial.

But I'm starting to think that our zeal to prove him wrong distracted us from an interesting and relevant issue, namely the different reasons for different choices of where to put however, and the prosodic correlates of those reasons. More on that later!

