"Please wait outside a noodle"

December 29, 2020 @ 3:42 pm · Filed by under Lost in translation

« previous post | next post »

From Engrish.com:

This is a variant translation of the same Chinese sentence that we studied in considerable depth in this post:

"Drawing a line in the noodles" (8/14/11)

The Chinese reads:

Qǐng zài yī mǐ xiàn wài děnghòu
请在一米线外等候
"Please wait behind the one meter line"

In 2011, Google Translate messed that up as "Waiting outside in a noodle".  Now GT renders it nicely as "Please wait outside the one-meter line".  Baidu Fanyi has the same, and Microsoft Bing has "Please wait one meter away".  But Babel Fish gives "Please wait outside rice-flour noodle." Bingo!!

The sign at the China Eastern airlines check-in counter pictured in the 2011 post had:  "Please wait outside rice-flour noodle."  The post explains in detail how they (Babel Fish) arrived at "rice flour noodle" for "one meter line".

See also the 14th item here:  "Chinglish bumper crop" (9/21/15)

[h.t. John Rohsenow]

December 29, 2020 @ 3:42 pm · Filed by under Lost in translation


Leave a Comment