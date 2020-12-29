« previous post | next post »

This is a variant translation of the same Chinese sentence that we studied in considerable depth in this post:

"Drawing a line in the noodles" (8/14/11)

The Chinese reads:

Qǐng zài yī mǐ xiàn wài děnghòu

请在一米线外等候

"Please wait behind the one meter line"

In 2011, Google Translate messed that up as "Waiting outside in a noodle". Now GT renders it nicely as "Please wait outside the one-meter line". Baidu Fanyi has the same, and Microsoft Bing has "Please wait one meter away". But Babel Fish gives "Please wait outside rice-flour noodle." Bingo!!

The sign at the China Eastern airlines check-in counter pictured in the 2011 post had: "Please wait outside rice-flour noodle." The post explains in detail how they (Babel Fish) arrived at "rice flour noodle" for "one meter line".

See also the 14th item here: "Chinglish bumper crop" (9/21/15)

[h.t. John Rohsenow]

