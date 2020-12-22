« previous post |

A video by Peter Prowse has been making the rounds:

You might recall a similar French-language video last spring, which Mark Liberman shared in his May 1 post, "Rire la Rémumligne!" In fact, there were several French videos floating around, all based on a text originally shared on Facebook by the physicist François Pla under the pseudonym Sam Anchman. (More information here and here.)

In a Guardian article about the video, Prowse, a retired PR consultant and translator from Surrey, acknowledges that the French video was his inspiration.

It came about after a friend sent him an audio clip of a French comedian doing a similar skit. “I listened to it and it was hilarious. I thought it would be great if somebody translated that into English, but it’s untranslatable really so I just sat down and wrote something based on the same concept,” he said.

As it happens, in the comments on the May 1 Language Log post, commenter Julian provided a decent translation of the French original. And here's an English adaptation posted by Amy Isard in November.

The idea has also been tried out in other languages — see, for instance, this German version.

Prowse's deadpan Anglophone rendition works quite well, such as when he explains that "the whole fofulation, even members of farliament, will all have to flay their fart in this." (I'm reminded of an old Benny Hill sketch where he recites a poem written on a typewriter missing the "H" key, resulting in such lines as "Sow me a little carity, you sall ave my last farting.")

As for research findings that might support these video spoofs, see Victor Mair's post from September, "Some COVID-19 research with a linguistic angle," linking to: Asadi et al., "Aerosol emission and superemission during human speech increase with voice loudness" (Nature, Scientific Reports, volume 9, 2019). See also the followup from the same researchers: "Effect of voicing and articulation manner on aerosol particle emission during human speech" (PLOS One, Jan. 27, 2020).

Both of these articles predate the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have become more relevant for obvious reasons. Some international media accounts have seized on the idea that plosive consonants, particularly aspirated ones, might contribute to the spread of coronavirus. See, for instance, this Japanese TV report (shared in the comments on the September LL post), claiming to show how English speakers with their aspirated consonants are more likely to spread the virus. But the research from Asadi et al. may not quite bear this out, since they find that voiced plosives (unaspirated in English) have a higher emission rate than voiceless ones (aspirated in initial position). Better to be safe and avoid all plosives.

📺 A theory on why Japan was able to contain the coronavirus outbreak… according to TBS pic.twitter.com/9d0cIxvS1X — Kurumi Mori (@rumireports) May 21, 2020

