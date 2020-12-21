The best statistical test
Today's xkcd:
Mouseover title: "We reject the null hypothesis based on the 'hot damn, check out this chart' test."
When I was an undergrad, we called this the method of interocular trauma (i.e. "what strikes the eye").
mg said,
December 21, 2020 @ 5:32 pm
In the case of the vaccines for COVID-19, absolutely. On the other hand, I've seen graphs that give interocular trauma where the N was small or the standard deviation huger, so that adding confidence bands led to seeing one big cloud.
[(myl) In my opinion, for the method to be valid you need to plot every data point, not just a model fit (which indeed can be totally misleading when the confidence intervals are large…).]
martin schwartz said,
December 21, 2020 @ 5:40 pm
So it may now be said that "data" is dead as a plural contrasting, as it still does in my usage. with the singular "datum". I do remember noting that linguists were using "data" as a singular fifty years
ago. I would be a proscriptive linguist it I didn't know, as a historical linguist, how futile and silly that would be. I mention all this because I think of Mark Liberman as a stickler for conservative
usage.
cameron said,
December 21, 2020 @ 5:52 pm
Yeah, "data" is a grammatically singular mass noun. "Datum" exists as an option, but is only slightly less ridiculous than using "raviolo" as the singular for "ravioli"
Y said,
December 21, 2020 @ 6:02 pm
As a professor of mine said once about something, "That's not a subtle effect!" Not as witty as "interocular trauma", but it's what stuck with me for this kind of observation.
Y said,
December 21, 2020 @ 6:08 pm
Personally, I tend to use data as a mass noun with singular agreement "the data shows…" when talking about data collectively, say about a body of observations by many people over a period of time; but with plural agreement, e.g. "the data show…" from closer up, say a collection of data points within a particular study. Either usage is acceptable to some degree.
Datum is not as ridiculous as raviolo but sounds a little old-fashioned or pedantic. Data point seems like the common usage.
Laura Morland said,
December 21, 2020 @ 6:09 pm
@Martin, I still use "data" as a plural noun, although truth be told I avoid using the word "datum."
However, data, like ravioli, are most commonly seen in groups, and so avoiding the word "datum" is not a problem.
Mr. xkcd could easily have written "Statistics tip: Always try to get data that are good enough that you don't need to do statistics on them."
I doubt anyone would have remarked on such a sentence. Am I right?