Own goal of the week

December 17, 2020 @ 1:40 pm · Filed by under singular "they"

« previous post |

December 17, 2020 @ 1:40 pm · Filed by under singular "they"


2 Comments »

  1. DCBob said,

    December 17, 2020 @ 1:54 pm

    I take it that singular 'they' is a KnowNo ….

  2. Aaron said,

    December 17, 2020 @ 3:32 pm

    I think this is what the kids call a "massive self-own".

RSS feed for comments on this post · TrackBack URI

Leave a Comment