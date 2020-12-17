Own goal of the week
They really didn't think this one through… pic.twitter.com/qRrQVlnaTS
— KnowNOthing (@KnowN0thing1) December 17, 2020
December 17, 2020 @ 1:40 pm · Filed by Mark Liberman under singular "they"
DCBob said,
December 17, 2020 @ 1:54 pm
I take it that singular 'they' is a KnowNo ….
Aaron said,
December 17, 2020 @ 3:32 pm
I think this is what the kids call a "massive self-own".