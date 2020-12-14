« previous post |

Akito commented on "Affidavid", 12/12/2020:

"Congrajulate" rather than "congrachulate" now seems to be the more common AmE pronunciation for "congratulate". As an EFL learner, I accept it as fact, but wonder if this is an isolated case or part of a tendency.

I responded:

There's a general tendency in American English (and some other varieties) for lenition of intervocalic consonants when the second vowel is unstressed. When the consonant is /t/, this regularly produces (flapping and) voicing, perhaps for the reasons discussed in "Hysteresis" (12/4/2020). So it's not a surprise to see a similar effect with a palatal consonant — but this version of "congratulate" indeed seems to have been lexicalized.

That last statement is obviously in need of support, wherefore this post.

Merriam-Webster gives both pronunciations, but offers just one audio file, which is sort of in between — the closure portion of the affricate is clearly voiced, and the fricative portion is at least partly voiced:



Wiktionary also offers two symbolic pronunciations, assigning them to opposite sides of the Atlantic ocean, along with two different audio files. And the difference in (degree of?) voicing is very clear in those examples:

The U.S. version, where again there's clear voicing continued into the stop gap, but little or no evidence of voicing through the fricative part of the affricate:

And the U.K. version, where the end of the /græt/ syllable is glottalized, and the silent portion of the stop gap correspondingly longer:

That's solid evidence for the idea that the (semi-)voiced version has become (quasi-)standard, at least in the U.S. — though it leaves open Akito's question about whether this is a particular lexical fact, or a general allophonic rule, or both.

More on that later…

Meanwhile, what about pronunciation in the real world? One swallow doesn't make a summer — or one congratulation either — but here's an especially topical example, from Morning Edition,"President-Elect Trump Upsets Clinton's White House Bid", 11/9/2016:

The first "congratulated", which is pretty clearly voiced throughout both the stop gap and the fricative portion of the affricate:

And the second one, likewise:

