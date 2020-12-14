Congratulate
« previous post |
Akito commented on "Affidavid", 12/12/2020:
"Congrajulate" rather than "congrachulate" now seems to be the more common AmE pronunciation for "congratulate". As an EFL learner, I accept it as fact, but wonder if this is an isolated case or part of a tendency.
I responded:
There's a general tendency in American English (and some other varieties) for lenition of intervocalic consonants when the second vowel is unstressed. When the consonant is /t/, this regularly produces (flapping and) voicing, perhaps for the reasons discussed in "Hysteresis" (12/4/2020). So it's not a surprise to see a similar effect with a palatal consonant — but this version of "congratulate" indeed seems to have been lexicalized.
That last statement is obviously in need of support, wherefore this post.
Merriam-Webster gives both pronunciations, but offers just one audio file, which is sort of in between — the closure portion of the affricate is clearly voiced, and the fricative portion is at least partly voiced:
Wiktionary also offers two symbolic pronunciations, assigning them to opposite sides of the Atlantic ocean, along with two different audio files. And the difference in (degree of?) voicing is very clear in those examples:
The U.S. version, where again there's clear voicing continued into the stop gap, but little or no evidence of voicing through the fricative part of the affricate:
And the U.K. version, where the end of the /græt/ syllable is glottalized, and the silent portion of the stop gap correspondingly longer:
That's solid evidence for the idea that the (semi-)voiced version has become (quasi-)standard, at least in the U.S. — though it leaves open Akito's question about whether this is a particular lexical fact, or a general allophonic rule, or both.
More on that later…
Meanwhile, what about pronunciation in the real world? One swallow doesn't make a summer — or one congratulation either — but here's an especially topical example, from Morning Edition,"President-Elect Trump Upsets Clinton's White House Bid", 11/9/2016:
The first "congratulated", which is pretty clearly voiced throughout both the stop gap and the fricative portion of the affricate:
And the second one, likewise:
Keith Ivey said,
December 14, 2020 @ 4:30 pm
Similarly, why is equation almost universally pronounced with /ʒ/ rather than /ʃ/ like other -ation words?
martin schwartz said,
December 14, 2020 @ 4:45 pm
Maybe, just maybe, the voicing got a bit of a push from
a collocation or association– congratulation and graduation?
Martin Schwartz
martin schwartz said,
December 14, 2020 @ 4:51 pm
equation–???maybe??? via influence of evasion, persuasion,
conclusion…?
Martin Schwartz
martin schwartz said,
December 14, 2020 @ 4:53 pm
equation–did the voicing got a bit of a push from
evasiuon, persuasion, conclusion…????????
Martin Schwartz
martin schwartz said,
December 14, 2020 @ 4:55 pm
sorry for the duplication; my first suggestion was automatically rejected.
martin schwartz
Batchman said,
December 14, 2020 @ 5:27 pm
The "lenition of intervocalic consonants when the second vowel is unstressed" may certainly apply to "congratulate" and its variants. But that doesn't explain why nobody seems to be able to pronounce "accreditation" correctly (where the first "t" is followed by a stressed syllable). It's almost always rendered as "accredidation" (at least on this side of the pond), which is profoundly irritating. Probably due to some sort of assimilation from the real "d", or just lingual laziness.
Scott P. said,
December 14, 2020 @ 5:40 pm
It's almost always rendered as "accredidation" (at least on this side of the pond), which is profoundly irritating. Probably due to some sort of assimilation from the real "d", or just lingual laziness.
That's common in midwestern accents, at least. I mean, I pronounce H20 as "wader". So it's hardly a faux pas in that context.
[(myl) That pronunciation of "water" is the normal consequence of flapping and voicing, which is pretty much obligatory in pretty much all varieties of American English.]