Affidavid
From Barbara Philips Long:
It is my impression that this lawmaker is pronouncing affidavit with a terminal -d instead of -t, regardless of the phonemes in the following words.
Listening to the audio, I agree with the judgment:
Mr. Braynard, I
did have a chance
to read through your affidavit
and look at
the exhibits that you attached
to the affidavit
If we look at the waveform and spectrogram, we can see the reasons. In the first version of the word, the speaker actually releases the (clearly voiced) final consonant into a short epenthetic vowel:
In the second pronunciation, the final consonant is unreleased, but there's still about 60 msec of voicing following the closure:
In both cases, the final unstressed vowel is longer than we'd expect for /ɪ/ before a voiceless stop (160 msec, 150 msec), even in phrase-final position, For comparison, the five versions of the word affidavit in this 2016 Morning Edition story have vowel final durations of 112, 94, 68, 73, 50 msec. Here's the first (and longest) of these, in which we can also see clear sign of glottalization in the increased spacing of glottal pulses at the end:
This will remind some readers of a passage in Cecily Strong's SNL parody of Melissa Carone's recent Michigan hearing testimony:
I don't know how common the "affidavid" pronunciation is, but it's a natural development, given that American English flaps and voices word-final /t/ when a following word starts with a vowel.
Thomas Hutcheson said,
December 12, 2020 @ 3:56 pm
I must have been in [East Texas] HS before knowing the word was written with a final "t"
wanda said,
December 12, 2020 @ 4:08 pm
I'm surprised you all haven't commented on the Atlantic's article, "Is Trump Trying to Stage a Coup?" from Dec. 7, 2020, which not only claims that the "Inuit have many words for snow" idea has been affirmed but also asserts that Turkish has many words for coup. (The article asserts that Turkish has many words for types of coup in general, but a lot of the examples refer to specific coups- it is not surprising that if a country has had a lot of coups, there would be particular words or phrases designating which one you are talking about.)
Leslie Katz said,
December 12, 2020 @ 5:48 pm
In Dickens's Our Mutual Friend, "Rogue" Riderhood calls an affidavit an "Alfred David".
Brett said,
December 12, 2020 @ 6:17 pm
Cecily Strong's pronunciation was directly parodying Melissa Carone's own pronunciation with the terminal /d/. In fact, even before the Saturday Night Live episode aired, Parker Malloy had already pointed out that both Carone's diction and delivery were very close to Strong's character of the Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started a Conversation with at a Party. (Carone's pronunciation of "affidavit" can be heard clearly in the linked video, but given her intoxicated affect, it would be hard to conclude based on a single occurrence what her normal pronunciation of the word would be. However, if you watch the full video of her testimony, she says "affidavit" with a final /d/ multiple times.)