« previous post |

From Barbara Philips Long:

It is my impression that this lawmaker is pronouncing affidavit with a terminal -d instead of -t, regardless of the phonemes in the following words.

Listening to the audio, I agree with the judgment:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Mr. Braynard, I

did have a chance

to read through your affidavit

and look at

the exhibits that you attached

to the affidavit



If we look at the waveform and spectrogram, we can see the reasons. In the first version of the word, the speaker actually releases the (clearly voiced) final consonant into a short epenthetic vowel:

Your browser does not support the audio element.



In the second pronunciation, the final consonant is unreleased, but there's still about 60 msec of voicing following the closure:

Your browser does not support the audio element.



In both cases, the final unstressed vowel is longer than we'd expect for /ɪ/ before a voiceless stop (160 msec, 150 msec), even in phrase-final position, For comparison, the five versions of the word affidavit in this 2016 Morning Edition story have vowel final durations of 112, 94, 68, 73, 50 msec. Here's the first (and longest) of these, in which we can also see clear sign of glottalization in the increased spacing of glottal pulses at the end:

Your browser does not support the audio element.



This will remind some readers of a passage in Cecily Strong's SNL parody of Melissa Carone's recent Michigan hearing testimony:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

I don't know how common the "affidavid" pronunciation is, but it's a natural development, given that American English flaps and voices word-final /t/ when a following word starts with a vowel.

Permalink