On The Late Show (12/8/20), Stephen Colbert coaxes Meryl Streep to recite a very famous Tang poem (her English rendition begins at 4:28 and her Mandarin recitation starts at 4:45 — total 6:02):

In her prologue, Streep mixes up a lot of things about Mandarin (wrong tones and meanings for "ma" — she says that indeterminate tone "ma" means "mother" (all right, I suppose), "ma" in a very clear second tone means "horse" (should be third tone), and "ma" in a sort of fourth tone means "hooker", which almost made me fall off my chair because of the guileless way she said it (actually means "swear; curse; scold"). She also says that the poem has to do with clouds, that it's from the fourth century, and many other things that are not right. Yet Streep does so in such a charming manner that she somehow manages to capture the gist and feeling of the poem. It's really quite an impressive performance, despite all the imprecision. What's most amazing, however, is that her recitation of the Mandarin poem itself is excellent. Considering the fact that she learned the poem years ago, for her to recite it from memory in Mandarin with near perfect pronunciation, including getting most of the tones right, and with such wonderful composure and delivery, I could not help but feel profound admiration.

The poem is the one featured in a celebrated little book by Eliot Weinberger and Octavio Paz, Nineteen Ways of Looking at Wang Wei (1987) — by now aficionados have collected upwards of fifty different translations of the poem. Here it is:

Wáng Wéi 王維 (699–759)

Lù zhài

kōngshān bùjiàn rén

dàn wén rén yǔ xiǎng

fǎn jǐng rù shēn lín

fù zhào qīngtái shàng

鹿 柴



空 山 不 見 人

但 聞 人 語 響

返 景 入 深 林

復 照 青 苔 上

Deer Fence

In the empty mountain, no one is seen,

All that is heard are the echoes of human voices;

Returning shadows enter the deep woods,

Again shining upon the green moss and rise.

(VHM's 19th way of translating the poem)

Critics and commenters argue over various points, some of which are moot because of phonological and orthographic changes that have occurred since the time the poem was composed. For example,

1. how to write and pronounce the second character of the title: zhài or chái, 寨 or 柴, stockade, stronghold, fortress or firewood, fence, protective enclosure

2. how to write and pronounce the second character of the third line: jǐng or yǐng, 景 or 影, light or shadow

3. how to pronounce and interpret the last character of the poem: shàng or shǎng, 上, upper part, on, above or rise, ascend

One thing is certain, the poem as Wang Wei would have recited it in the 8th century would have sounded very different from any Mandarin reading of it today, just as a Cantonese or Minnan recitation of the poem today would sound quite different from any Mandarin reading.

Every year when I teach Chinese poetry and prose in translation, I spend the first two and a half weeks on the twenty syllables of this pentasyllabic quatrain. One of best parts of the experience is when I have the students create an artistic rendition of what they imagine is happening in the poem. It is incredible how many starkly different visualizations of the poem they come up with — one of the things that makes teaching poetry to bright minds so thoroughly enjoyable.

