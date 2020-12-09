« previous post |

Mount Kailash, which forms part of the Transhimalaya in Nagari Prefecture of Tibet, is sacred to Buddhism, Hinduism, Jainism, and the shamanic religion of Bon-po. Aside from the mountain itself, the large lake Manasarovar, which lies at the base of its foothills to the southeast and is fed by its glacial runoff, is also considered to be of exceptional holiness.

The Sanskrit word "Manasarovar" (मानसरोवर) is a combination of two Sanskrit words; "Mānas" (मानस्) meaning "mind (in its widest sense as applied to all the mental powers), intellect, intelligence, understanding, perception, sense, conscience" while "sarovara" (सरोवर) means "a lake or a large pond".

Every year, despite the challenging terrain, distance, and high altitude, thousands of pilgrims from India trek to the region and circumambulate Mt. Kailash.



Now, a group of enterprising entrepreneurs have contrived to bottle the waters of the mountain and market it as Kailash Springs Natural Spring / Mineral Water. Here are some of the things the water can do for you:

SIGNIFICANCE OF THIS UNIQUE WATER



•Few drops of this powerful unique water is believed to cleanse the sins of the person committed over hundred lifetimes



•It is most sacred and holds a very high spiritual value in Hindu Religion



•Newly born are given this holy water to bless & to protect them for life



•It is believed to be source of immense spiritual energy

OTHER VARIOUS USAGES OF THIS PRECIOUS WATER



•Is Offered to Lord Shiva – Shivling



•Sprinkled to bless the home and to keep the evil away



•Used to welcome and purify new things



•Supposed to be the cleanest form of Life



•One who drinks this water will go to the abode of Shiva after-life.



Kailash Springs Natural Spring / Mineral Water reminds me of Tibet 5100 Glacial Mineral Water, which Ben Zimmer called to my attention a year ago: "Tibet water" (12/1/19).



Tibet 5100 Glacial Mineral Water had made a big splash in the months and years before November, 2019, whereupon it precipitously nearly dried up. It was only with the help of Jichang Lulu and Dan Yerushalmi (aka Dan Martin), who brought Kailash Springs Natural Spring / Mineral Water to my notice on this occasion, that I was able to understand the arcana of Tibet Magic Water and Icelandic Spring mineral water, which purportedly has an auspicious pH of 8.88 (8 is the luckiest number in Chinese culture), all ginned up by murky (zhuó 濁 — which we've been learning about in recent posts on historical phonology) Chinese businessmen.



