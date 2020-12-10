« previous post | next post »

Charles Belov writes:

In response to a tweet by How Wee Ng:

During speaking class today, students practised describing different modes of transport, including taking a taxi dǎchē 打车, taking a plane zuò fēijī 坐飞机. But someone almost said "He took the plane to Beijing" using dǎ 打+ fēijī 飞机. I immediately intercepted, "No, you can’t go to Beijing that way."

I checked Google Translate and it responded "Take a plane".

I've submitted the correct translation "masturbate", but it will take more than one person submitting it to get the correction to happen.

Wiktionary has the correct translation, and it apparently has acquired a secondary meaning in Cantonese ("to do something solely for the feel-good feeling"), according to that entry, to my surprise.

To understand what's going on here, let's review what we know about the verb dǎ 打, which has more meanings than you can shake a stick at. "Dǎ 打" is what I'm fond of referring to as a "multipurpose verb" in Mandarin. Here are some of its meanings: "hit; strike; beat; thrash; spank; flagellate; lambast(e); fight; attack; make; build; break; smash; wipe; shoot; buy; calculate; fetch; tie up; board [a conveyance]; type[write]; [telephone] call; give [a call-out]" (never mind that it can also be a multipurpose noun or preposition).

You can say "dǎchē 打车" ("take a taxi"), but you can no longer say "dǎ fēijī 打飞机" in polite company to mean "take a plane", because this expression has been co-opted by the meaning "beat the airplane", i.e., "masturbate".

If you want to say "take a plane", avoid "dǎ fēijī 打飞机". Instead, use "chéngzuò fēijī 乘坐飞机" or "zuò fēijī 坐飞机" or "chéng fēijī 乘飞机". You can also say "dā fēijī 搭飞机", with a verb that means "take; build; put up; travel by; join; go by; put over; hang over; throw in more; contact; add; lift together", but it sounds too much like "dǎ fēijī 打飞机", so I would not speak "dā fēijī 搭飞机", though I would not hesitate to write it.

In appropriate circumstances, one can say "shàng fēijī 上飞机" ("board a plane").

Even though, as of this morning, "dǎ fēijī 打飞机" is still on Google Translate with the meaning "take a plane", for the record, here's the obligatory screen shot:

