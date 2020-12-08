« previous post |

Kelly Loeffler has gotten some ribbing, even on Fox News, for repeatedly referring to her opponent as "radical liberal Raphael Warnock" in their 12/6/2020 debate:

Even Fox News is making fun of Kelly Loeffler’s debate performance. I love this so much… pic.twitter.com/1mnIZkf5rl — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 7, 2020



Here's a YouTube concatenation of all 14 instances:

This episode has a number of linguistic aspects.

There's the normalization of political name-calling, especially in the form of alliterative epithets, for which we have Donald Trump to thank.

There's the rhetorical issue of diminishing returns on repetition.

There's the connotational drift of words like "radical" and "liberal" — with respect to which I wonder whether Loeffler's speech writers were subliminally influenced by this passage in Supertramp's 1979 "Logical Song":

Finally, for those interested in English prosody, there's the fact that (despite accusations of robot-like repetition) Sen. Loeffler does actually somewhat modulate the 14 performances of her alliterative epithet, based on their syntactic and rhetorical surroundings:

If you want to take the analytic leap, here's the audio track from the Fox News YouTube copy of the whole debate, and a file giving start and end times for Ms. Loeffler's 14 versions of the phrase.

