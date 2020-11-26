« previous post |

David Lobina write:

In the context of Diego Maradona's recent passing, I have been struck by how often he's been referred to as a 'street urchin' in the British press in the last 24 hours or so, and not only because the term sounds rather old-fashioned to me. One (nice) article from The Guardian is rather representative, as the author quotes a 1928 article from an Argentinian periodical on the footballing skills of Buenos Aires street children that uses the word 'pibe' to refer to these children, a word that usually refers to young people in general (at least according to the DRAE ). In fact, I would say the reader understands that the author is talking about street children because of the context rather than from any particular word.

Anyway, what I find most curious about this is that the Guardian article glosses the word 'pibe' as 'urchin', which is not entirely correct, and many other newspapers in the UK seem to have run with this epithet for Maradona.



Wiktionary agrees that pibe is a general (Buenos Aires area) term for "Persona que se encuentra en la adolescencia o juventud", and the Wikipedia article confirms this.

As for urchin, the OED tells us that it began as a term for hedgehogs (and by extension to sea urchins), and then came to be used for "A pert, mischievous, or roguish youngster; a brat", and then ("in frequent use from c1780") "Often applied with commiserative force to children poorly, raggedly, or untidily clothed." I share David Lobina's impression that urchin seems a bit old-fashioned, but Google Books ngrams doesn't really support us:

Some of the "Maradona as urchin" examples:

[link] This sense of freedom was only deepened by Maradona’s own impoverished background, and how he was often somewhat disparagingly described as the urchin who rose out of the Buenos Aires slum. This was almost literal, given the story about how he fell into a cesspit as a toddler following a ball.

[link] Both goals against England epitomised man and legend. The first showed Maradona the urchin born of Buenos Aires not only cheating but getting away with it — an Argentine artful dodger.

[link] Diego Maradona dead at 60: From street urchin to the greatest footballer in the world

[link] Perhaps his story begins in 1928, when Borocoto, the editor of El Grafico, wrote his famous editorial outlining what a statue that depicted the soul of the Argentinian game would look like. It would be, he wrote: “A pibe [urchin] with a dirty face, a mane of hair rebelling against the comb; with intelligent, roving, trickster and persuasive eyes and a sparkling gaze that seem to hint at a picaresque laugh that does not quite manage to form on his mouth, full of small teeth that might be worn down through eating yesterday’s bread."

The NYT obituary quotes the same 1928 passage, but translates "pibe" as "street kid":

Thirty-two years before Maradona was born, the writer Borocotó — editor of El Gráfico, the prestigious, trailblazing sports magazine — suggested the country should erect a statue to the so-called pibe: the dusty-faced street kid with the “trickster eyes,” “a mane of hair rebelling against the comb” and the “sparkling gaze” who represented not only Argentina’s soccer culture, but also its self-image as a nation.

That passage links "pibe" to a 2014 article by Segio Levinsky, "The Cult of the Pibe: Argentina's ongoing love affair with scruffy urchins with feet of gold", The Blizzard 3/1/2014. That article in turn cites a 1943 tango "El sueño del pibe", which expresses the dreams of an apparently less impoverished youth, and was sung (with a few modernizing changes) by Maradona himself:

