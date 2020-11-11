« previous post |



To the other educational benefits of Rudy Giuliani's recent press conference in the parking lot of Four Seasons Total Landscaping, we can add the opportunity to learn about Hazard Communications (HazCom) signage.

On the right of the garage door forming the backdrop for Mr. Giuliani's presentation, there's a (faded and peeling, but still legible) NFPA Fire Diamond symbol.





As Wikipedia explains,

The four divisions are typically color-coded with red on top indicating flammability, blue on the left indicating level of health hazard, yellow on the right for chemical reactivity, and white containing codes for special hazards. Each of health, flammability and reactivity is rated on a scale from 0 (no hazard) to 4 (severe hazard).

So 4 in the sign's "flammability" diamond means

Will rapidly or completely vaporize at normal atmospheric pressure and temperature, or is readily dispersed in air and will burn readily (e.g. acetylene, propane, hydrogen gas, diborane). Includes pyrophoric substances. Flash point below room temperature at 22.8 °C (73 °F).

2 in the "health hazard" diamond means

Intense or continued but not chronic exposure could cause temporary incapacitation or possible residual injury (e.g. diethyl ether, ammonium phosphate, carbon dioxide, iodine, chloroform, DEET).

3 in the "instability-reactivity" diamond means

Capable of detonation or explosive decomposition but requires a strong initiating source, must be heated under confinement before initiation, reacts explosively with water, or will detonate if severely shocked (e.g. ammonium nitrate, caesium, diborane, hydrogen peroxide).

And OX in the "special notice" diamond means

Oxidizer, allows chemicals to burn without an air supply (e.g. potassium perchlorate, ammonium nitrate, hydrogen peroxide).

That sums up the situation at Four Seasons Total Landscaping. To complete your NFPA Fire Diamond education, you can study the rest of the Wikipedia article.

I should add the venue's twitter account has made it possible for you to use the same basic background that Rudy did (though unfortunately the NFPA diamond is not as sharply rendered in their picture as we might like):

Is it even an official conference if you aren't using Four Seasons Total Landscaping? By popular demand – we have a properly sized @zoom_us background. Drop a photo if you use it! #LawnAndOrder pic.twitter.com/7m8R3NpvIz — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@therealfstl1992) November 9, 2020

Permalink