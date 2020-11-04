A linguist walks into a bear

November 4, 2020

Today's xkcd:

Mouseover title: "Thank you to Gretchen McCulloch for fielding this question, and sorry that as a result the world's foremost internet linguist has been devoured by the brown one. She will be missed."

Credit for the post title to Matthew Hongoltz-Hetling, A Libertarian Walks Into a Bear: The Utopian Plot to Liberate an American Town (And Some Bears).

  1. S Frankel said,

    November 4, 2020 @ 8:45 am

    Yikes – 'arth' means 'bear' in Welsh. What just happened? Loan from a non-existent English word?

