A linguist walks into a bear
Mouseover title: "Thank you to Gretchen McCulloch for fielding this question, and sorry that as a result the world's foremost internet linguist has been devoured by the brown one. She will be missed."
Credit for the post title to Matthew Hongoltz-Hetling, A Libertarian Walks Into a Bear: The Utopian Plot to Liberate an American Town (And Some Bears).
S Frankel said,
November 4, 2020 @ 8:45 am
Yikes – 'arth' means 'bear' in Welsh. What just happened? Loan from a non-existent English word?