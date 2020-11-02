« previous post |

"Irish man leaves funny recording for his funeral":

My friend, Clifford Coonan, remarked: "A Dub from Crumlin, can recognise the accent!"

Clifford's confident identification of the deceased as a "a Dubliner from Crumlin" tickled me, and I told him so. He replied:

It sounds like my parents' accent (both are from Crumlin), though it's harder to tell these days. It's interesting how the Dublin accent from the more affluent south of the city ("Dublin 4 English"*) has spread throughout the city and to neighbouring counties. Presumably it's an aspirational thing as it really started with the economic upturn in the 1990s. The traditional Dublin accent is associated with poverty and "too working class". My working class parents were very keen that I sounded different from them, it's interesting isn't it?

I was in contact with a call centre in Galway and the young woman, who was from Galway, could have been from the rich suburb of Blackrock. She also had this annoying South Dublin thing about saying "No problem" in response to queries. There was a problem, that's why I was calling!

On the subject of Hiberno-English, I was shocked the other day when I said to my children "I'm just in the door", meaning I had just come home, and they didn't know what I was talking about. Also "I'm just after seeing him", meaning "I saw him very recently" is a direct borrowing from Irish.

*Addendum

A change in accent occurred between those born roughly before 1970 and those born in the early 1970s or later.

In the early 1980s, a group of people in Dublin 4 developed a different accent, partly in rejection of older views of Irishness. The accent was known as "Dublin 4", "Dartspeak" or later "DORTspeak / Formers Morket" (after the Dublin 4 pronunciation of DART, which runs through the area). It has also been noticed that people who move into the area and parts of south Dublin from outside the county and who would normally speak in their native accent develop the DORT accent as well. The accent quickly became the subject of ridicule.

(source)

