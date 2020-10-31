Mobilize trunalimunumaprzure
Tweet by Eddie Zipperer:
BIDEN: “I’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize trunalimunumaprzure.”— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 30, 2020
From a colleague:
I wonder if Joe is speaking Chinese in this video.
If that is not the case, please help me to identify the language.
It's not any kind of Chinese that I know.
Selected readings
- "Gibberish Tibetan" (10/6/16)
- "Gibberish Uyghur" (9/28/09)
- "Gobbledygook" (9/26/19)
- "Plausible Angloid gibberish" (5/6/04)
- "Doubletalk challenge" (1/18/18)
- "How Sid Caesar learned double-talk" (2/13/14)