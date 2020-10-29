« previous post |

A note from Neville Ryant:

I was just reading Bradley Efron's original paper for the first time in years and couldn't help but chuckle at this gem in the acknowledgments:

I also with to thank the many friends who suggested names more colorful than Bootstrap, including Swiss Army Knife, Meat Axe, Swan-Dive, Jack-Rabbit, and my personal favorite, the Shotgun, which, to paraphrase Tukey "can blow the head off any problem if the statistician can stand the resulting mess."

Just imagining writing in a paper that "the meat-axed 95% confidence intervals are presented in Table…"

The paper in question is Bradley Efron, "The 1977 RIETZ lecture (Bootstrap Methods: Another Look at the Jackknife)", The annals of Statistics 7, no. 1 (1979): 1-26. And if you're not already familiar with the statistical bootstrap, the Wikipedia article is one place to start, or you could try one of the R bootstrapping tutorials.

