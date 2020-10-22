« previous post |

From a correspondent in the Washington DC area who doesn't go out much and wanted to enjoy a haircut at home without wearing a mask:

On the factory packaging for a new electric hair clipper that was just delivered by Amazon to an address in Virginia:

SECURITY

INTELLIGENT LIFE

TREND OF THE CHOICE

BRING YOU COMFORTABLE EXPERIENCE

and perhaps most mysterious of all, on the front of the box:

COMFORTABLE ENJOY

PEACE OF MIND NOT CARD HAIR

Not card hair? I cannot help suspecting that someone has been translating from Chinese by selecting "English" on Google Translate and hitting the button.

The country of manufacture does not appear on the device or the packaging or the instruction leaflet ("Risk tip: Be careful to get an electric shock!"), but complaints are to be directed to jiangyanping8888@gmail.com — a potentially Chinese name, I figured.

If you could find out what "card hair" is, it will bring me peace of mind. Meanwhile I will be careful to get an electric shock.

I sympathize with the customer who bought this device that has so many questionable, and even potentially deadly, properties. However, I can allay some of their qualms by verifying that, as they suspected, the puzzling descriptions and directions are almost certainly due to infelicitous translation from Chinese to Chinglish.

To solve the problem of how the scary wording "Be careful to get an electric shock!" came about, that is actually standard Chinglish for:

xiǎoxīn diànjí 小心电击 / 小心電擊 ("b eware of electric shock" — more literally, "careful electric shock") OR d āngxīn chùdiàn 当心触电 / 當心觸電 ("b eware of electric shock" — more literally, "careful / look out / pay attention to electric shock")

There are many examples of this type of usage under "Selected readings" below.

As for "not card hair", it must be some sort of transmutation of "without having to comb your hair", since shū (tóu)fǎ 梳头发 / 梳頭髮 might well in Chinglish be rendered as "card hair", where "card" signifies unsnarling / untangling / unraveling hair, fur, wool, etc. with a brush having wire bristles

While I have not seen the original language from which the directions and the description on the packaging were translated, I'm confident from the overall quality and nature of the wording that it was Chinese.

