Dialectology in 2020
« previous post |
Today's xkcd:
Mouseover title: "Do you make a distinction between shallots, scallops, and scallions? If you use all three words, do they all have different meanings, all the same, or are two the same and one different?"
Chris C. said,
October 14, 2020 @ 8:41 pm
I came here specifically in hopes of finding a discussion about this one.
John Shutt said,
October 14, 2020 @ 9:22 pm
A starting point is the discussion at explainxkcd.
Ethan Merritt said,
October 14, 2020 @ 9:45 pm
Re: explainxkcd #6: "should not be drank from"??