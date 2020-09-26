« previous post | next post »

Review:

"Poems Without an ‘I’", by Madeleine Thien

NYRB October 8, 2020 Issue

The Banished Immortal: A Life of Li Bai (Li Po)

by Ha Jin

Pantheon, 301 pp.

The Selected Poems of Tu Fu: Expanded and Newly Translated

by David Hinton

New Directions, 267 pp.

Awakened Cosmos: The Mind of Classical Chinese Poetry

by David Hinton

Shambhala, 138 pp.

I have never been a fan of the view that Chinese poetry is untranslatable, or that any other genres of Chinese literature, for that matter, are untranslatable. Since I have done a huge amount of translation in my lifetime, if I accepted the notion that Chinese literature is untranslatable, I would long ago have made a gigantic fool of myself. Quite the contrary, I am content with my accomplishments in translating all sorts of Chinese literature into English, and I believe that what I have done enriches the intellectual life of Americans and other speakers of English by making available to them an equivalent emotional and esthetic experience as that afforded to Chinese readers of the works in their original language.

A colleague wrote to me:

I thought the second half of the review cited above in the current issue of the New York Review of Books was pretty appalling. I wonder what your thoughts about it are. Do you think writing a letter to the editor would be worthwhile?

The parts that got my goat follow:

The essential experience of Chinese poetry is all but untranslatable. Eliot Weinberger, Lucas Klein, Burton Watson, Stephen Owen, and David Hinton, among others, have set down superb translations, while noting that, in bringing Chinese poetry into English, more things go missing than in translations from other languages. Word-for-word translations, writes François Cheng in his masterful Chinese Poetic Writing (1977), can give “only the barest caricature.” Ha Jin describes a particular Li Bai poem as obtaining a beauty that “can be fully appreciated only in the Chinese.” Hinton observes that a particular line, severed from its radically different philosophical context, “fails absolutely in translation.” But the incommensurability of Chinese (logographic*) and English (alphabetic) written systems begins the moment a mark is made. Chinese ideograms** are composed of strokes, and each of the brushstrokes references others. Cheng gives this line from Wang Wei as an example, followed by its literal translation:

[*VHM: This is a widely accepted characterization of the Sinographic writing system, one that is much better than pictographic or ideographic or, still worse, hieroglyphic. "Morphosyllabic" is more precise than "logographic", but not every Sinitic morpheme is a Sinograph, nor is every Sinograph a Sinitic morpheme.]

[**VHM: Many Sinologists and Sinolinguists hold that there is no such thing as an ideogram; see "Selected readings" below.]

mù mò fúróng huā

木 末 芙 蓉 花

branch end magnolia flowers

The character for “branch” 木 begins to transform at its tips 末 and bud into life. In the third character, 艹 (the radical for “grass” 艸 or “flower”) bursts forth from the crown of the words 芙蓉 (magnolia) and ends in 花 (flower). Further, in a simultaneous layer of images, the third character, Cheng writes, “contains the element 天 ‘man,’ which itself contains the element 人 ‘Man’ (homo),” or person. “Face” 容 is visible in the fourth ideogram, and the fifth contains 化 (transformation). Thus the line also records a human trajectory: spiritual metamorphosis and then mortality embedded in nature itself.

Many simple characters can be incorporated into a single ideogram—the word, Cheng writes, “never succeeds in completely repressing other, deeper meanings ever present within the sign”—and ideograms placed beside one another generate further significance. Transference, parallels, metonymy, and correspondences across words and lines generate a radically different poetic realm than lexical meanings produce in English-language poetry (with its own rich universe of etymologies and literary associations). Each of the twenty ideograms in, for instance, a pentasyllabic quatrain, are considered independent “sages” and personalities; words are not only denotative but have their own “reality.”

This is a difficult thing to wrap one’s head around; the dimensionality of the Chinese writing system itself is akin to a forest we walk through (where the trees keep grouping and regrouping as we move among them), rather than a series of twigs arranged on a surface. Cheng observes that the writing system “has refused to be simply a support for the spoken language: its development has been characterized by a constant struggle to assure for itself both autonomy and freedom of combination.” To add to the constellations of meaning within any given poem, the disciplines of poetry, calligraphy, and painting are not considered distinct but rather facets of a single complete art.

[,,,]

Hinton’s austerely beautiful translations assume that Chinese classical poetry cannot be severed from philosophy. Guided by each poem, he translates and interprets Daoist concepts, refined over millennia, for which there are no precise English equivalents (just as, for example, Heidegger’s “dasein” carries a web of thinking that cannot be replaced by a conventional English word). We can translate the words, but in doing so, to borrow a phrase of Cheng’s, “nothing is truly translated.”

Du Fu’s “Spring Landscape” appears to non-Chinese readers like a block of ice, outwardly even and unified:

guó pò shānhé zài

chéng chūn cǎomù shēn

gǎn shí huā jiàn lèi

hèn bié niǎo jīng xīn

fēnghuǒ lián sān yuè

jiāshū dǐ wàn jīn

báitóu sāo gèng duǎn

hún yù bùshèng zān

国破山河在

城春草木深

感时花溅泪

恨别鸟惊心

烽火连三月

家书抵万金

白头搔更短

浑欲不胜簪

The poem is an experience; it’s trippy. Meaning is generated across its various planes—across couplets and images, vertically and horizontally. Hinton’s translation maintains the couplets that are the basic unit of Tang poetic forms, and he creates his ice-cube shape by enjambing the lines:

The country in ruins, rivers and mountains

continue. The city grows lush with spring.

Blossoms scatter tears for us, and all these

separations in a bird’s cry startle the heart.

Beacon-fires three months ablaze: by now

a mere letter’s worth ten thousand in gold,

and worry’s thinned my hair to such white

confusion I can’t even keep this hairpin in.

In an essay that follows, Hinton notes that the opening is “possibly the most famous line in Chinese poetry” and that the poem is a sharp and unexpectedly wry observation of man-made tragedies overrun by the endless coming-into-being of the ten thousand things (all that exists, in the idiom of Chinese philosophy). Du Fu tells us that birds seem to cry for us, and blossoms weep. Of course, this is a fairy-tale view, and “in the knowledge of its falsity, heartbreaking.” Du Fu’s discomfiting joke at the end both overturns and accepts his fear and anxiety.

The idea that one must know that Du Fu’s metaphors are false to get the emotional point of the poem strikes me as bizarre.

[…]

Hinton’s translations have always gone against the grain. He has been building, translation by translation, an English language for a Chinese conceptual world. His versions get closest to what makes Du Fu sublime for Chinese readers. He isn’t afraid to baffle us; the gaps remind us that we are only guests here, and that the poems do—indeed should—hover a bit beyond our grasp. In the twentieth century, Chinese poetry was translated into the American idiom by modernists like Ezra Pound and later poets including Kenneth Rexroth and Gary Snyder with a lightness of touch, a beguiling simplicity. Hinton is after the opposite: depth and boundlessness.

It seems the main difference between Hinton and Pound is that Hinton actually knows Chinese.

Besides these points, I was surprised that the reviewer (and I guess also the authors) did not mention the famous story about Du Fu reading his poems aloud to an illiterate woman, which, if not completely false, says a lot about how Du Fu, at least, thought about the sound and intelligibility of his poetry.

[VHM: Here my colleague is mixing up Du Fu with another famous Tang poet, Bo Juyi, who did read his poems to illiterate folk to ensure their comprehensibility.]

Selected readings

Permalink