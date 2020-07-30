« previous post |

Today's xkcd:

Mouseover title: "Canada's travel restrictions on the US are 99% about keeping out COVID and 1% about keeping out people who say 'pod.'"



Probably the people who chose and promoted the term (pandemic) pod had forgotten about the 1956 movie or its remakes. At least I hope so.

But more seriously, pod has been used for some time to refer to something like "a small group space defined by some semi-durable common purpose", e.g. here or here; and then by extension to a group that regularly uses such a space.

And this seems to derive from a purely spatial use, at least initially constrained by a seed-pod-like shape, that arose in the middle of the 20th century. The OED gives the gloss "A detachable or self-contained compartment on an aircraft, spacecraft, or other vehicle or vessel, esp. one with a particular function. Also: any discrete unit, often having a rounded shape, which forms a separate or detachable part of a larger structure. Frequently with modifying word", with citations back to 1950:

1950 J. V. Casamassa Jet Aircraft Power Syst. 318 Jet pods are mounted beneath the wings.

1963 New Scientist 9 May 320/3 Rides are being ‘hitch-hiked’ on Atlas rockets for pods of space instruments.

1971 Times 11 Mar. 11/7 Each room—or suite of rooms—has its own bathroom ‘pod’.

1973 Sci. Amer. Aug. 13/1 A rotating radome, or radar pod, is mounted on two struts above the rear section of the fuselage.

1988 Def. & Foreign Affairs (Nexis) Oct.–Nov. 50 (table) MK.32 underwing pods for B.707 (Flight Refueling).

1998 Press & Jrnl. (Aberdeen) (Nexis) 16 Nov. (Business section) 1 An Azipod resembles the external clip-on electric motor/battery pods which have been used for many years on toy boats for children.

2001 Leaf-Chronicle (Clarksville, Tennessee) (Nexis) 20 Mar. 1 a The sheriff fired him..because he ‘aimed and dry fired’ a high-powered rifle..into the prisoner pods at the jail.

And of course there was (and is) the iPod…

