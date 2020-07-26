« previous post |

The young man's name is Âng Te̍k (T.) / Hung Tse (M.) 洪 澤. First the background. His father came from Ghana, his mother is Taiwanese, and he was cared for by his maternal grandmother. Therefore, he speaks fluent Taiwanese. 我是正港台灣囝仔 Góa sī chiàn-káng Tâi-oân gíná (I am [a] genuine Taiwanese child).

Here's a video of his speech. It is very short (30 sec).

He starts off with a greeting in a Ghanaian language. The rest is in Taiwanese. Boy! Does he speak perfect Taiwanese! [Chau's assessment.]

There are two Taiwanese expressions in the quoted sentence that particularly attracted my attention:

Min Nan (POJ): chiàⁿ-káng

(Min Nan) authentic; genuine; typical; original

The characters superficially look like they mean "true harbor", but they are being used to transcribe the sounds of Taiwanese morphemes.

Min Bei (KCR): gṳ̌ing-ciě; Min Nan (POJ): gíná

(Min Bei) child; son; sons and daughters

Both of the characters with which this term is written are used for modern topolectal expressions. The fact that the first is ranked #6406 on Jun Da's frequency list and the second is #1572 is a fair indication of the degree to which popular topolectal expressions have entered into written Chinese.

The second morpheme is especially productive in Taiwanese. Here are some examples: niau-á 貓仔 ("cat"), chhiū-á 樹仔 ("tree"), toh-á 桌仔 ("desk/table"). Notice that all these nouns are countable. The suffix cannot be used for uncountable nouns, e.g.: *khong-khì-á 空氣仔 ("air"), *chúi-á 水仔 ("water"), *hô-pêng-á 和平仔 ("peace").

There are many functions of -á 仔. In gíná 囝仔 it is to indicate the diminutive, "a child".

In Taiwan, 仔 is pronounced in MSM as zăi (following Hong Kong Cantonese zai2 [?]) so that gû-á-khò· 牛仔褲 becomes niúzăikù ("jeans; denims" [lit., "cowboy pants"]) and koa-á-hì 歌仔戲 ("Taiwanese opera") becomes gēzăixì.

