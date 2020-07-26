A Ghanaian-Taiwanese in the military service

July 26, 2020 @ 5:00 pm · Filed by under Language and ethnicity, Topolects

« previous post |

From Chau Wu:


(Source)

The young man's name is Âng Te̍k (T.) / Hung Tse (M.)  洪 澤. First the background.  His father came from Ghana, his mother is Taiwanese, and he was cared for by his maternal grandmother.  Therefore, he speaks fluent Taiwanese.  我是正港台灣囝仔 Góa sī chiàn-káng Tâi-oân gíná (I am [a] genuine Taiwanese child).

Here's a video of his speech.  It is very short (30 sec). 

He starts off with a greeting in a Ghanaian language.  The rest is in Taiwanese.  Boy!  Does he speak perfect Taiwanese!  [Chau's assessment.]

There are two Taiwanese expressions in the quoted sentence that particularly attracted my attention:

  1. 正港

Min Nan (POJ): chiàⁿ-káng

(Min Nan) authentic; genuine; typical; original

The characters superficially look like they mean "true harbor", but they are being used to transcribe the sounds of Taiwanese morphemes.

  1. 囝仔

Min Bei (KCR): gṳ̌ing-ciě; Min Nan (POJ):  gíná

(Min Bei) child; son; sons and daughters

Both of the characters with which this term is written are used for modern topolectal expressions.  The fact that the first is ranked #6406 on Jun Da's frequency list and the second is #1572 is a fair indication of the degree to which popular topolectal expressions have entered into written Chinese.

The second morpheme is especially productive in Taiwanese.  Here are some examples:  niau-á 貓仔 ("cat"), chhiū-á 樹仔 ("tree"), toh-á 桌仔 ("desk/table").  Notice that all these nouns are countable.  The suffix cannot be used for uncountable nouns, e.g.:  *khong-khì-á 空氣仔 ("air"), *chúi-á 水仔 ("water"), *hô-pêng-á 和平仔 ("peace").

There are many functions of -á 仔.  In gíná 囝仔 it is to indicate the diminutive, "a child".

In Taiwan, 仔 is pronounced in MSM as zăi (following Hong Kong Cantonese zai2 [?]) so that gû-á-khò· 牛仔褲 becomes niúzăikù ("jeans; denims" [lit., "cowboy pants"]) and koa-á-hì 歌仔戲 ("Taiwanese opera") becomes gēzăixì.

Selected readings

July 26, 2020 @ 5:00 pm · Filed by under Language and ethnicity, Topolects


Leave a Comment