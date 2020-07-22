« previous post |

There's a bit of fuss on Twitter about what reporter Kimberley Halkett said when the press secretary Kaleigh McEnany cut off her follow-up question at yesterday's White House briefing (overall video here, official White House transcript here).

Thanks for asking @charliespiering … there's a lot of misreporting out there about that briefing. The answer to your question is, I DID NOT. What I said was, "OKAY, YOU DON'T WANT TO ENGAGE." https://t.co/xmu5YR7gXr — Kimberly Halkett (@KimberlyHalkett) July 21, 2020

Here's the audio for the contested exchange, ending with Halkett's comment (taken from the Fox News recording).

Your browser does not support the audio element.

And here's the relevant section of the White House transcript, which has some of the material out of order (common when people are talking over each other):

MS. MCENANY: But I encourage you to read the op-ed.

Yes.

Q Okay, let me just redirect on the China vaccine research. Russia has interfered —

MS. MCENANY: Yes, you’ve gotten two questions, which is more than some of your colleagues.

Yes.

Q Okay, you don’t want to engage.

Q Thank you, Kayleigh.

Just the audio of Halkett's remarkL

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Here's the video queued up to the start of the first audio clip above:

From the twitter thread, someone who makes the relevant point about expectations and perceptions:

I think this is one of those auditory tricks our brain does when audio isn't totally clear, we fill in the gaps ourselves. When I think about "engage", I can hear it. When I think about "bitch", I can hear it. I'm hearing "engage" more often now. — Dang (@ZonDingah) July 21, 2020

