There's been a lot of political reaction to what Donald Trump said in Chris Wallace's 7/19/2020 interview. But I haven't seen any reactions to a curious linguistic innovation — or maybe it was a mistake? — that happens at about 10:52 of the interview:

hey Dr. Fauci said don't wear a mask

our surgeon general terrific guy said don't wear a mask

everybody was saying don't wear a mask all of a sudden everybody's got to wear a mask

and as you know masks cause problems too

with that being said

I'm a believer in masks I think masks are good

but

uh I leave it up to the governors

many of the governors are changing they're more

mask

into

they like

the concept of masks

but some of them don't agree

Maybe this is an extension of the "X curious" construction? It's probably true to say that many of the governors are "mask curious".

On the other hand, the pauses around mask make it plausible that the president painted himself into a linguistic corner that "into" helped him jump out of.

Or maybe "X into" is like "nurdles" — one more aspect of the English language that's somehow passed me by until now.

Anyhow, there's the segment with video and all:

[h/t Ben Zimmer]

