There's been a lot of political reaction to what Donald Trump said in Chris Wallace's 7/19/2020 interview. But I haven't seen any reactions to a curious linguistic innovation — or maybe it was a mistake? — that happens at about 10:52 of the interview:
hey Dr. Fauci said don't wear a mask
our surgeon general terrific guy said don't wear a mask
everybody was saying don't wear a mask all of a sudden everybody's got to wear a mask
and as you know masks cause problems too
with that being said
I'm a believer in masks I think masks are good
but
uh I leave it up to the governors
many of the governors are changing they're more
mask
into
they like
the concept of masks
but some of them don't agree
Maybe this is an extension of the "X curious" construction? It's probably true to say that many of the governors are "mask curious".
On the other hand, the pauses around mask make it plausible that the president painted himself into a linguistic corner that "into" helped him jump out of.
Or maybe "X into" is like "nurdles" — one more aspect of the English language that's somehow passed me by until now.
Anyhow, there's the segment with video and all:
Jim said,
July 20, 2020 @ 4:58 pm
The audio clip doesn't seem to be playing right for me, but if I had to guess, maybe it's an accidental reversal of "into masks", with "into" in the sense of "interested in" – he said the second part before realizing the phrase couldn't be easily flipped around, and stumbled a bit on the recovery.
D.O. said,
July 20, 2020 @ 5:12 pm
If I started "they're more mask…" and was lost for words, I would continue with "…friendly", but maybe this construction is not in Trump's vocabulary.