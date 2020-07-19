« previous post |

Following up on our discussion of faxes and pdfs ("Obsolete communications technology", 7/13/2020), an even older textual transmission method is featured in the punch line of today's Doonesbury:





I think that Boopsie is confusing mimeographs with another obsolete printing method, the spirit duplicator, or ditto machine.

The purple pages produced by ditto machines, along with the U.S. Mail, were the 1960s equivalent of arXiv.org, at least in the field of linguistics. I still have a few boxes of fading purple documents somewhere, though alas not the box from George Lakoff that saved my life in Vietnam (a story for another time…).

