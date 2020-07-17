« previous post |

From Alex Baumans:

Recently a supermarket of this ecofriendly chain opened in my neighborhood. As the initiative seems to be francophone, I suppose the name is a superposition of the French 'ferme' and English 'farm' by way of German spelling. What struck me most was their unbounded enthusiasm for putting little dots on vowels. I can't imagine how most of them are supposed to pronounced, so the dots clearly only serve a decorative purpose. Is the eco-umlaut the successor of the hard rock-umlaut , I wonder.













Färm, c’est un réseau coopératif de magasins bio qui propose de donner davantage de sens à notre alimentation. Par la vente de produits bio, locaux et éthiques, mais aussi en soutenant les producteurs indépendants et les entreprises familiales, et en évitant les multinationales cotées en bourse. En vous engageant dans la coopérative et en mettant vos talents au service de l’alimentation durable, vous participerez à faire changer les consciences.

Färm is a cooperative chain of organic stores that aims to give more meaning to our food. By selling organic, local, and ethical products, but also in supporting independent producers and family businesses, and by avoiding multinationals listed on the stock market. By joining the cooperative and applying your talents to sustainable food, you will participate in changing minds.

You probably will have guessed that this is a Belgian enterprise — the list of "mägasins" (or "wïnkels") confirms it.

I was struck by the fact that both the French and Dutch versions of the website use (an umlautified version of) the English word "NËWS" in their headers and in the title of the corresponding pages. They also use the English word "JOB" (without an umlaut) on the cited job-advertising page:

Note also the use of "écriture inclusive".

