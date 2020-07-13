« previous post |

From an anonymous correspondent:

An amusing translation glitch: Google translates the Japanese word "migaku 磨く" (to polish, to brush) to the French word "polonais" (Polish, as in "of Poland").

The full translation party: "migaku 磨く" → "polonais" → "kenma 研磨" (polishing, grinding) → "polissage" (proper French for polishing).

I'm not sure how the machine decided to equate "of Poland" and "to brush". Does it hop through English, where the homonymy of "polish" and "Polish" would explain the confusion?

The links for these stages are here, here, and here.

