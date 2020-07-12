« previous post |

From an anonymous correspondent:

The deathless cri de coeur of Hong Kong dissidents:

gwong1 fuk6 hoeng1 gong2 si4 doi6 gaak3 ming6 (Cantonese in Jyutping)

guāngfù xiānggǎng shídài gémìng (MSM in Hanyu Pinyin)

光复香港时代革命

"Liberate Hong Kong! the revolution of our times!"

Cf. the second item in the list of readings below.

The forms of resistance to totalitarianism are infinite.

